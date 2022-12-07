images.jpg

Due to the countywide power outage, the Elks Hoop Shoot scheduled for last Sunday, Dec. 4, has been rescheduled to this coming Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event is for kids ages 8-13 years old at Pinecrest High School. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the competition starts at 2 p.m. Southern Pines Elks Lodge No. 1692 is sponsoring the event.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In
There are no services available.