Elks Hoop Shoot Postponed to Sunday

Dec 7, 2022

Due to the countywide power outage, the Elks Hoop Shoot scheduled for last Sunday, Dec. 4, has been rescheduled to this coming Sunday, Dec. 11.The event is for kids ages 8-13 years old at Pinecrest High School. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the competition starts at 2 p.m. Southern Pines Elks Lodge No. 1692 is sponsoring the event. The event is part of the Elks National Hoop Shoot.