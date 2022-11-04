The encore performance at Longleaf Golf and Family Club for the Elite Invitational junior golf tournament hopes to exceed the expectations that came from the second playing of the tournament last year.
After playing the inaugural tournament in Hilton Head in 2020, last year a large contingent of the country’s top golfers came to Longleaf. The field is slightly smaller this year, but the overall depth of the players is better, tournament chairman and founder Mason Carmel said.
“The field got even stronger. Jackson Mitchell is returning to defend his championship, and he’s now committed to Alabama. We lowered the field so there’s 102 players this year competing,” Carmel said. “We’ve got kids coming from California, a kid representing Mexico, we’ve got a kid representing Canada and a kid representing Sweden, so we’ve got some international kids this year, and right now 50 percent of our field is committed to Division-I schools.”
The field consists of 66 guys and 36 girls, with 21 players ranked in the top 100 in the U.S. and 88 players inside the top 250 in the nation, Carmel said.
Helping to ease the burden on Carmel is a team of golf professionals and others from the golf industry to help operate the three-day, 54-hole stroke play tournament for male and female golfers.
“During the offseason I assembled a team around me. The first year it was myself and last year it was myself and my wife, Anna, who kind of ran all the operations,” Carmel said. “We built up a big committee that’s going to assist in all the operations throughout the week. It also helps make the process of building up to this year a little easier.”
The money raised from the tournament will be donated to the Veteran Golfers Association, which is also making an impact in the field this year with two ambassadors competing.
“The kids have their own fundraising abilities this year and they are raising a couple of thousand dollars for the VGA,” Carmel said. “They are playing to inspire those that are looking up to them, but also for a bigger cause. Those who have put their lives on the line to play this game.”
Local competitors in the field include Jonathan Honeywell from Whispering Pines, Bizzell Pate from Pinehurst and Maya Beasley from Pinehurst. Beasley is one of three golfers in the field who advanced to match play in last year’s U.S. Girls Juniors Amateur, and three males advanced to match play in the U.S. Junior Amateur last summer, including Aidan Cohl, a three-time competitor in the Elite Invitational.
“When Aidan first competed in our inaugural event at Hilton Head, he was really just getting into high level tournament golf,” Carmel said. “Each year we try to continue to grow it and make it stronger, and retaining these players is a big deal. Building those personal relationships with the players in the field is what has continued to stand out for us.”
Jackson Mitchell, an Alabama commit, won last year’s title with a three-round score of 8 under.
Carmel’s mission remains the same entering this year’s edition of the tournament, which includes different course setups and challenging pin locations. The tour-like feel of the tournament also includes roped off tee boxes and LED scoreboards on the course.
“The bottom line is, at some point someone’s got to offer something different. The PGA Tour had the LIV tour to come on to compete with it. We are bringing a tournament that is going to compete with the top tournaments in the world. We are going to continue to push this tournament and add new flair every year,” Carmel said. “Just being able to share the experience of knowing that a handful of these kids are going to be the guys and girls we are watching on Sunday in a couple of years at a PGA or LPGA event. It’s getting them course setups and pin locations that are going to give them what they expect at that next level.”
This will also be the second year that Carmel will present one player at the welcome reception the Thursday before the tournament with the Frank Carmel Character Award, honoring his late father. The award will be given to a golfer who embodies hard work and humility and is a strong representative in their community.