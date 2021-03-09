30DDAA4D-9921-479D-91F9-0713B506695D.JPEG

Union Pines' Emily Bowbliss and Pinecrest's Bradlee Haskell were named first-team all-region by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday. There were eight players total named to the six regional squads from Moore County.

 Photos by Timothy L. Hale and Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

After earning their respective conference’s player of the year honors, Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell and Union Pines’ Emily Bowbliss were named first-team all region by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

In total, eight local players were selected to either the first, second or third team.

Haskell averaged 22.8 points per game as well as more than six rebounds and four assists per game. He was honored on the first team with UNC signee D’Marco Dunn from Westover, Lumberton’s Charlie Miller, Terry Sanford’s Davis Molnar and Pine Forest’s Isaiah Washington.

Bowbliss led the Vikings with 13.4 points per game and 3.7 steals per game. She was one of six girls players that were named all-region.

Joining Bowbliss on the first team were Jack Britt’s Nyla Jones, Terry Sanford’s Miya Giles-Jones, St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger and Jack Britt’s Ashara Hayes.

Four of the five players on the girls second team were from Moore County. Union Pines’ Aaliyah Balser and Emma Ring, along with Pinecrest’s Emmie Modlin and Aniyah Jackson.

Sara Adams from Union Pines was named to the girls third team.

Union Pines’ Ahmad Jones was named third-team all region on the boys side.

