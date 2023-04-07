Pinecrest head coach Nick Eddins talks with his team after a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Pinecrest and Union Pines this past season. Pinecrest defeated Union Pines, 24-7 to win their first football conference championship.
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas has been an all-star game that has infatuated Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins since his high school playing days at Anson High School, and that same passion bled into his coaching career.
Year after year, Eddins kept up with the players on the rosters and the coaches on the staffs of the oldest high school football all-star game in the country that pits the best players from North Carolina and South Carolina against each other. And 25 years later, Eddins gets his chance to take part, as he was recently announced as an assistant coach for the game on Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina.
“I just remember being a high school kid and aspiring to get to play in the Shrine Bowl. Of course that didn’t happen, I wasn’t a good enough player, and not many are,” said Eddins, who enters his second year at Pinecrest this fall. “Just to be picked to be on the staff at the Shrine Bowl is a complete honor. I still can’t believe it, to be honest with you. When I got the call a couple of months ago, I called my wife and then I called my mom and dad. A 43-year-old man calling their mom and dad telling them something happened. I’m very excited and very honored.”
In Eddins’ first year, the Patriots followed suit with how the previous two schools that he had coached fared, by winning a conference title. Pinecrest finished with a 9-3 overall record, a perfect 6-0 mark in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and made the second round of the state playoffs.
Johnny Sowell of Monroe is the North Carolina head coach and selected the staff from head coaches from the mountains to the coast to help select and coach the North Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl.
“We’ve competed against each other numerous times in the playoffs at both of my previous stops. He’s a great guy and a heck of a football coach,” Eddins said. “I don’t really know the other guys very well. I’m looking forward to meeting them. I’ve met a few already, and I’m looking forward to working with them. It’s the best of the best, so you know it’s going to be really fun learning from those guys and the successes they’ve had.”
Eddins said he has worked alongside one other assistant on the staff.
“Two years ago I coached in the East-West game with Doug Robertson from Greensboro Page, and we competed against each other when I was at West Montgomery and different places,” Eddins said. “I’m excited to work on the offensive side of the ball with him.”
North Duplin’s Hugh Martin, Northampton County’s George Privott, Pisgah’s Brett Chappell and Bryan Craig of A.C. Reynolds round out the North Carolina coaching staff.
Eddins said he will be coaching the quarterbacks and running backs, two areas where North Carolina has some nationwide talent in this year’s senior class. Selection for the rosters comes after combines in May.
With Eddins already on the ground at the combines, the coach is hoping to see his rising seniors make their focus on working their way to that roster.
“We had Roston Barber make it last year, and I want to push our kids to try and make the team and for it to be important for them,” Eddins said.