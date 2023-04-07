HSFB-Pinecrest v Union Pines

Pinecrest head coach Nick Eddins talks with his team after a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Pinecrest and Union Pines this past season. Pinecrest defeated Union Pines, 24-7 to win their first football conference championship.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas has been an all-star game that has infatuated Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins since his high school playing days at Anson High School, and that same passion bled into his coaching career.

Year after year, Eddins kept up with the players on the rosters and the coaches on the staffs of the oldest high school football all-star game in the country that pits the best players from North Carolina and South Carolina against each other. And 25 years later, Eddins gets his chance to take part, as he was recently announced as an assistant coach for the game on Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina.

HSFB-Pinecrest v Jordan

Pinecrest head coach Nick Eddins during a second-round NCHSAA 4A Football state playoff game.

