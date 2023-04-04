Pinecrest Sports Camp for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest football coach Nick Eddins pretends to close in on a tackle on a camper carrying a football during the first day of the Nick Eddins Youth Speed and Sports Fundamentals Camp at Pinecrest on Monday. A group of 80-plus kids participated in the camp.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

The first three days of spring break are far from a break from having to show up in the morning at Pinecrest High School for several student-athletes.

With the Nick Eddins Youth Speed and Sports Fundamentals Camp taking place on the practice fields at the school for three mornings, a handful of players and football coaches were overseeing more than 80 elementary school kids going around to various agility and sports stations.

Pinecrest Sports Camp for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest freshman Nathan Maurer gives a camper a high-five after completing one of the drills in the football station during the first day of camp Monday.
Pinecrest Sports Camp for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest football defensive coordinator James Johnson works with a player on ball possession.
Pinecrest Sports Camp for The Pilot Newspaper

Campers battle for the ball in the soccer station during the first day of the Nick Eddins Youth Speed and Sports Fundamentals Camp at Pinecrest on Monday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days