Pinecrest football coach Nick Eddins pretends to close in on a tackle on a camper carrying a football during the first day of the Nick Eddins Youth Speed and Sports Fundamentals Camp at Pinecrest on Monday. A group of 80-plus kids participated in the camp.
The first three days of spring break are far from a break from having to show up in the morning at Pinecrest High School for several student-athletes.
With the Nick Eddins Youth Speed and Sports Fundamentals Camp taking place on the practice fields at the school for three mornings, a handful of players and football coaches were overseeing more than 80 elementary school kids going around to various agility and sports stations.
“It’s a good environment. The coaches are great. All the kids are amazing, and we had so much fun today. I can’t wait for tomorrow,” Pinecrest freshman Nathan Maurer said. “It’s just helping little kids, getting more in touch with the community, and being around other people. It feels good to help others.”
These Patriots helping out grew up going to camps at the school, and truly falling in love with the sport, and wanted to nurture that feeling again.
“At the camps, I was able to meet the coaches before I started the sport, got to get to know the coaches before and actually got to know what the sport was like before I started playing. It really got me ready for when I got older,” Pinecrest freshman Tyler Jenkins said. “It was the enthusiasm of the ones who wanted to come out and help. The energy they had, the energy that they gave off really inspired me to want to help others when I got older.”
For three of the underclassmen players for the Pinecrest football team, and a handful of other future Patriots who play football at the middle school level, it was a chance to give back.
Pinecrest sophomore Breck Bosanko said that many of the campers represented the “future of football,” and he remembers the feeling the first time he went to a camp at their age.
“The energy of the coaches and the rest of the kids out there made it so much better,” Bosanko said.
The camp runs until Wednesday, going from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. each day, starting with a warm-up on the new artificial turf field.
“We wanted to bring kids out here and show off the new facility out here, and give the moms and dads a little break, and they get to keep them getting up early and getting them involved in different sports,” said Eddins, the Pinecrest football coach. “It’s good to have those guys, past, present and future; they just continue to give back to the community.”
Campers then went through six stations, varying from speed and agility training, to soccer, kickball, basketball and football skills.
“I always promote the multi-sport athlete, so that’s always fun to do, especially with the young kids,” Eddins said.
Many of the campers returned from last spring when Eddins hosts his first camp after being hired in January last year.
“People put it on their calendars, they’re excited about it, and we’re excited to do it. Giving back to the community is something we enjoy doing,” Eddins said.