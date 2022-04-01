Though this week’s youth camp was hosted by the Pinecrest football team, elements from a handful of other sports were included. That was the goal for first-year Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins.

“I sat down with some of the coaches to come up with some ideas and I said, ‘What can we do to kind of encompass everything?’” he said. “We just decided to do kindergarten through fifth grade, and we wanted to do a speed camp that includes the fundamentals of each sport.”

Basketball, soccer and baseball were all included in the stations that also worked on football and agility drills for the 87 elementary school campers over the three days at Pinecrest.

Helping Eddins and his coaching staff were rising seniors for the Pinecrest football team.

“These guys are awesome showing up at 8 in the morning on a spring break week when they could be sleeping in,” Eddins said. “They grew up in these camps. Coach (Chris) Metzger did a lot of camps, so they just want to give back.”

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

