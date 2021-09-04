The Union Pines Vikings varsity football team fell short Friday against the Western Harnett Eagles, 20-16. Both teams were looking to pick up their first win of the season.
The Eagles were also looking to snap an 18-game losing streak and did so with a late turnover. The Vikings had the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but a rally from the Eagles gives Western Harnett their first win of the season.
In the first quarter, the Eagles struck first when Bryce Browning handed the ball off to Elijah Bass for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead. The Vikings would then strike back in the second quarter with a pass from Ben Finkelstein to Ethan Biggs for a 12-yard score, a two-point conversion was successful for the Vikings when Finkelstein found Nolan Chappell in the end zone to take the lead, 8-7.
Western Harnett turned it over when a pass intercepted by Oliver Cooper of the Vikings who then brought it back to the Eagles 28-yard line. The Vikings then extended the lead with a Finkelstein handoff to Russ Schaper for a 3-yard score and then another successful two-point conversion on a handoff to Biggs.
A quiet third quarter had neither side produce a score.The Eagles then cut the Vikings’ lead to 16-13 after a Browning 71-yard touchdown pass to Ian Bristow, the extra point was no good with 7 minutes to go, making it 16-13. Minutes later the Eagles would then take the lead on another Browning to Bristow connection, this time from two yards out to give the Eagles a 20-16 lead.
A late attempt by the Vikings was not enough as an interception by an Eagles defender secured the game with 51 seconds left.
“I think we took care of the football a little better this week” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said after the loss. “We had some good positive plays but also a lot of penalties that hurt us. “At the end of the day give credit to Western Harnett they wanted the game, and they won the football game” he said.
Union Pines falls to 0-2 on the season and will play its home opener next Friday night against St Paul. The Eagles (1-2) pick up their first win and snap the losing streak that spanned over three seasons. They have a bye before traveling to Harnett Central.