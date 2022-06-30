Nick Dunlap putts on Course No. 4 during the second round of the 122nd North & South Amateur championship at the Pinehurst Resort Wednesday. the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur champion at the Country Club of North Carolina made his return to the area for the championship this week.
Nick Dunlap, of Huntsville, Alabama, poses with the trophy after the 36-hole final round at the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur last year at The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course. Dunlap won the championship 3 and 2 over Cohen Trolio, of West Point, Mississippi.
A lot of good feelings returned for Nick Dunlap when he drove into the area and saw the Pinehurst village limits signs earlier this week. Just 11 months after his life-changing win in the U.S. Junior Amateur played at the Country Club of North Carolina last summer, Dunlap was back in Pinehurst for an amateur event.
The Huntsville, Alabama resident had a Pinehurst reunion circled on his calendar and gained entry into the field for 122nd North & South Amateur.
“It’s awesome to be back,” Dunlap said. “It’s something about the area. I like the area. There’s a ton of golf and restaurants are great. I looked forward to coming back here.”
He brought with him experience gained from his marathon week in late July last week, and learned that the courses play slightly differently across Morganton Road than the Cardinal and Dogwood tracks he conquered at CCNC.
With his win in the Junior Amateur, Dunlap gained entry into the 2021 U.S. Amateur hosted at Oakmont last August. There, he battled for three holes in a playoff after stroke play, falling one shot short of making the match play field. He also played in this year’s U.S. Open at Brookline, posting rounds of 78 and 74.
“I got to play with Adam Hadwin and Jim Furyk. With Hadwin leading after the first round, we got some more people following us, which is cool,” Dunlap said. “I learned a lot from those guys and there’s so much history at that place and this place as well.”
A practice round on Wednesday included playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Colin Morikawa, and a few thousand spectators.
“I’ve never in my life seen that many people around at one time,” he said.
His third U.S. Open caliber course he played on in less than a year was Pinehurst No. 2, where he opened the North & South with a 76.
“I really didn’t hit it that bad. I hit nine fairways and 12 greens. It’s one of the only golf courses in the world where you can get penalized for hitting good shots,” Dunlap said of No. 2. “You can’t really press on this golf course.”
The rising high school senior came just short of making the field for match play despite a valiant showing of seven birdies in the second round of stroke play on Course No. 4 with a 65. A pair of bogeys on the back nine, including a three-putt on the 18th green cost Dunlap a chance to play in the area a little longer.