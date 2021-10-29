GOLF 2021 - Nick Dunlap wins 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

Nick Dunlap, of Huntsville, Alabama, poses with the trophy after the 36-hole final round at the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur, July 24, 2021, at The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course. Dunlap won the championship 3 and 2 over Cohen Trolio, of West Point, Mississippi.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Nick Dunlap, who won the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur hosted at the Country Club of North Carolina in July, was named the 2021 AJGA Rolex Golfer of the Year following a year of dominance in the junior golf ranks.

Even outside of his win at the USGA event, Dunlap claimed eight top-5 finishes in junior events, including the wins at CCNC, the Dustin Johnson World Junior and the Polo Golf Junior Classic.

He followed up the Junior Am with a second-place finish at the Junior PLAYERS Championship in September.

With his win at CCNC, Dunlap is exempt into next year’s U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, as well as the next two U.S. Amateurs. Dunlap has verbally committed to play golf at the University of Alabama.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

