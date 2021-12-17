Austin Duncan, the only player to post four rounds under par, broke the tournament record with a 10-under-par total of 278 Friday to win the 10th CCNC Amateur by three strokes.

“Today I hit it better overall with every type of club,” said the Liberty University senior from York, South Carolina. “I put it in spots where the worst I could make was par and everything progressed as the week went on.”

Duncan, who ranked as high as No. 1 among all Division II golfers for a part of the spring season in 2021 when playing for North Greenville University, shot a 3-under-par 69 in the final round that included one eagle, two birdies and a bogey on The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course.

Fueled by his consistency, he held the lead after the second and third rounds and his 21 birdies in 72 holes paced the field. Runner-up Jake Hall, of Knoxville, Tennessee, a University of Tennessee redshirt sophomore posted 19 birdies.

“I stayed with my same game plan to keep it in play off the tee,” said Duncan. “I hit my irons well and made some clutch putts when I needed to.”

The victory gave Duncan his first tournament win since the Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff in February. His other latest victories are the Upstate Amateur and the Triad Classic in 2020.

“This is one of the bigger tournaments that I have won because the competition, with the guys in the last five or six groups, was really good,” Duncan said. “The nerves are in your head, but I try to keep a cool demeanor. I’m thankful I won."

First-round leader Justin Morgan, an Appalachian State senior from Denver, North Carolina, finished third at 6-under 282. North Carolina’s Dougie Ergood, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, with a final-round-best 66, placed fourth at 284 and North Carolina State signee Michael LaSasso, of Raleigh, was fifth at 286.

The CCNC Amateur began in 2012 under the guidance of Stuart Taylor and Eric Murray of the Tarheel Junior Golf Foundation.

CCNC AMATEUR ALL-TIME RESULTS

Year Champion Score/Site(s)

2012 Justin Clement by three over Patrick Garrett -1, 215/CCNC

2013 Michael Cromie by five over Will Long, Carter Jenkins +3, 219/CCNC

2014 Ben Schlottman by four over Will Long -4, 212/CCNC

2015 David Sargent and Joshua Martin -2, 211/Pine Needles/Mid-Pines/CCNC

2016 Ty Palmer by one over Fulton Smith -2, 142/CCNC

2017 Patrick Stephenson by one over Walker Kress -4, 140/CCNC

2018 Larkin Gross by one over Spencer Oxendine -4, 68/CCNC

2019 Ben Woodruff by two over Zack Swanson +1, 212/CCNC

2020 Patrick Stephenson by one over Grant Haefner, Kurtis Grant -2, 214/CCNC

2021 Austin Duncan by three over Jake Hall -10, 278/CCNC

NOTES

The third round was the lowest scoring average of the tournament at 73.98 after 76.83 in round 1, 76.56 in round 2 and 74.63 in round 4 on the Dogwood Course, ranked No. 16 in North Carolina by Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine and No. 3 by NC Business/NC Golf Panel.

Ten players shot sub-par scores in round 4 after 9 in round 1, 6 in round 2 and 8 in round 3.

PHOTO

Left to right – Justin Morgan (3rd place), Jake Hall (runner-up), Austin Duncan (champion), Dougie Ergood (4th place), Michael LaSasso (5th place)

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days