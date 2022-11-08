Stoic with his putter in hand, Mark Duckett steadily played the back nine of the Thistle Dhu putting course at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club Sunday afternoon like the golfers on tour close out a championship.
In the finals of the inaugural Amateur Putting Tour hosted at Pinehurst Sunday, Duckett was the last player standing, sinking two-putts with almost ease to claim the championship, and the recognition of the nation’s top amateur putter. With a golden Bettinardi putter in hand as a trophy, Duckett made mention of why the championship claimed in Pinehurst was unique to him.
“I just feel pretty fortunate that I won something here at Pinehurst as well as (Payne Stewart) did,” Duckett said. “I’m from Missouri and he’s from Missouri, so he was always my favorite golfer. I used to work at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Virginia, and he came there for an exhibition once so I saw him in person.”
A photo striking the Payne Stewart pose next to his statue a few paces off the 18th green of Pinehurst No. 2 was a must.
Duckett competed against Binod Thapa and Alex Garza in the nine-hole championship that traversed its way around the gargantuan putting green at Pinehurst in the shadows of the Putter Boy statue. Making a string of seven straight two-putts to start, Duckett took the lead while his competitors dropped shots on No. 12, but then moved back into a tie when Garza made a hole-in-one on the 14th hole.
Then an untimely three-putt from Duckett on the 17th hole had the championship in question for the Leesburg, Virginia, resident.
“It wasn’t nerves. I just hit a bad second putt. I was leaving them short most of that round, so I was fortunate enough to survive,” Duckett said.
Garza missed on the wrong side of the 18th hole, took a three on the card as Duckett casually made a two to force a playoff. Much like the last hole of regulation, Garza was out of position with his first shot on the second playoff hole, and his second shot skirted the hole to secure Duckett’s title.
Then the emotions came for Duckett.
“My wife, she’s in my mind and my heart always. She battled ALS for several years, and lost her battle with that in April,” Duckett said. “She’s in the forefront of my mind. I wish she was here with me to see something like this.”
Duckett, a recent retiree, is known at River Creek Country Club as one of the better players with the flat stick in his hand, but didn’t see a championship ending his trip to Pinehurst.
The trip was his first time traveling south to Pinehurst since the 2014 U.S. Open back-to-back championships, where he and his father both were volunteer marshals.
“I certainly had no expectations coming here. I was glad I qualified,” Duckett said. “I said if nothing else, I was going to go down and have a great weekend in Pinehurst.”
The fledgling concept of the Amateur Putting Tour started with two golfing buddies on the putting green of their home course during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its first national championship whittled down more than 400 players from various qualifiers across the country, as well as a Sunday morning qualifier on Thistle Dhu, to an 18-player championship field that played the front nine, and then down to three for the final.
“A year and a half of hard work bringing an idea into a concept, and a concept into a national championship at Pinehurst, is pretty special,” tour co-founder Nick Guild said. “We made a lot of people happy today, and it’s just the beginning.”
With a crowd gathering to follow the final grouping hole to hole in the championship match, the scene matched the expectations set by the organizers.
“It was really satisfying to see people putt under pressure, and do well,” said co-founder Kevin Mongahan. “It makes us happy to see that.”
With the first national championship down, Guild and Monaghan look for growth of the tour in the next year.
“That programming has started now,” Guild said. “We will have 10 open qualifiers across the country, single-day tournaments. We’re going to expand the programming of the Amateur Putting Tour to introduce the tour series, which is the local league based putting format that any course in America can use.”