IMG-1754.jpeg

Mark Duckett strikes a familiar pose by the Payne Stewart statue at Pinehurst Sunday after claiming the national title for the Amateur Putting Tour.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Stoic with his putter in hand, Mark Duckett steadily played the back nine of the Thistle Dhu putting course at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club Sunday afternoon like the golfers on tour close out a championship.

In the finals of the inaugural Amateur Putting Tour hosted at Pinehurst Sunday, Duckett was the last player standing, sinking two-putts with almost ease to claim the championship, and the recognition of the nation’s top amateur putter. With a golden Bettinardi putter in hand as a trophy, Duckett made mention of why the championship claimed in Pinehurst was unique to him.

IMG-1737.jpeg

Mark Duckett putts on the 18th hole of Thistle Dhu during the championship round.
IMG-1750.jpeg

Mark Duckett lifts his trophy, a golden putter, flanked by co-founders Kevin Monaghan, left, and Nick Guild after winning the Amateur Putting Tour national championship in Pinehurst Sunday.

