When Faith Driver signed her name on a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball next year at Belmont Abbey College, the Union Pines senior had the emotions that many high school seniors have of joy, relief and a surreal feeling.
She also had a sense of pride, both in herself, but also knowing that she proved those that doubted her wrong.
“My main motivation was to prove everyone wrong because I was always underestimated when I was younger,” she said. “In the beginning, it wasn’t rainbows and sunshine. It was hard. I wanted to quit around sophomore year. I didn’t like it anymore, but then I was like, ‘I need to do this for myself.’ It was more for making myself proud and knowing that I can do something that I put my mind to.”
Following an all-conference season where she was the full-time setter for the Vikings, Driver helped the team to a second-place finish in the Sandhills Athletic Conference as well as a second-round appearance in the state playoffs.
“I miss it still. I’m still not in the right mind that it’s over. I just think we’re on a little Christmas break or something,” Driver said. “I miss the girls. I loved every second of it.”
Being the full-time setter for the Vikings came with its adjustments, and first-year coach Felicia Marks saw her senior setter step in to face the criticism head-on.
“We could not have accomplished what we did this season without her,” Marks said. “As a setter, I’m always on her because she’s got to be an extension of the coach on the court, she’s got to be a leader. She always kept working hard. She always tried to get better and push her teammates.”
Driver set 461 kills for the Vikings this season to finish second in the conference in that category. She also had 269 digs, 82 kills and 49 aces.
Before middle school, Driver said she was soccer motivated and saw that as a sport she could pursue at the college level. When she first started volleyball, she was hooked.
“Then I fell in love with volleyball with coach (Brandon) Blackburn from middle school and I loved it. I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ I started watching college on TV and that’s when I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Driver said.
Driver’s growth in the game with Marks on the sidelines for her JV and varsity career has blossomed. She is an all-around weapon on the volleyball court, but filled a need on the court, and did so brilliantly this season.
“A lot of the stuff she brings to a volleyball program is the intangibles. Her leadership, her attitude, her desire to get better every single day, so Belmont Abbey College is very lucky,” Marks said. “They are going to get an all-around who is coachable and who has the determination and drive to always get better.”
Belmont Abbey is coming off a 10-21 season this fall in the Conference Carolinas. The school is located outside of the west side of Charlotte.
“I like the atmosphere. It’s very sports-oriented. More than 50 percent of the students are athletes,” Driver said. “I know some friends that are already there and they had nothing bad to say about it. It’s just a good environment overall.”
