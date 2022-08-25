Devyn Craven was the center of attention in more ways than one on her birthday Wednesday night.
The Union Pines senior middle hitter’s big day was nearing its end around 7:30 p.m., when the non-conference volleyball match against Harnett Central was entering the third set. The Vikings found themselves one set away from defeat after dropping the first two sets to the Trojans, and they also found their captain, the birthday girl, in the middle of the huddle providing a pep talk.
“In the beginning, we weren’t not confident at all. We were second-guessing ourselves and hesitating, but then once we got on top, we got really confident,” Craven said. “We just had to play our game: pass, set, kill.
“Got to get that birthday dub.”
The yearning to claim a comeback win on her birthday sparked her team to win the next three sets and claim the match in five sets over Harnett Central by way of set scores of 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 29-27 and 15-10.
Union Pines coach Felicia Marks didn’t say a word to her team after the closing of the second set, but her team’s fight in the face of adversity spoke to her about the traits her young team is developing.
“Whatever (Craven) said, she got them right because we came out for that third set on a mission,” Marks said. “A lot of teams who are down two sets will just kind of, ‘Oh well. I guess it’s time to turn off the lights and let’s go home.’ It’s obviously about skill at this level, you’ve got to be a good volleyball player. You’ve got to have a little bit of fight, a little bit of dog in our players. We need that.”
After trailing for nearly the entire second set, the Vikings (2-1) jockeyed for the lead with the Trojans (0-5) to start the set, and a rally led behind a trio of service aces from sophomore Ellie Chapin separated the teams.
The energy and execution changed for Union Pines from the third set on, and with it came a boost of confidence for many of the younger players in the rotation.
“We believed in ourselves — finally,” Marks said. “Since we lost big players last year, it’s been an adjustment. I’ve got girls playing positions they have never played before. Getting used to playing with the girl beside you, and having confidence is something we’ve been working on.”
Chapin was one of the younger Vikings who gained confidence and played harder as the match went on. She finished with a team-high 15 kills, along with 15 digs and three aces
“I was at least enjoying it more. It became more fun and it was more competitive,” Chapin said. “We were just in our heads, and even I was frazzled a bit. I was nervous because it was our first home game and last year I didn’t play that much. I still thought we had it in us to pull it together, and we did.”
The teams never separated more than four points in the fourth set, and the Vikings faced match point twice late in the set. In the first match since losing in three sets to Jack Britt last week, Union Pines’ scrappiness was shown.
Chapin said that if the team is a body, Craven is the heart, so vital to keeping the team going. In that fourth set, Craven recorded six of her 11 kills in the match in that fourth set, along with a pair of kills when the teams were arm wrestling for a two-up lead to win the set late in the match.
“She’s a very good leader,” Chapin said. “She definitely pulled us together with her pep talk.”
A well-placed serve from Craven that Harnett Central couldn’t return came as a set-closing ace, sending the match to a winner-take-all final set.
The Vikings needed 15 points to secure the win that Craven and the rest of the team felt was possible even when down two sets.
“Especially when we were in the third set and we were up 9-3 and we had very good energy,” Craven said, “I knew that we were going to be able to come back.”
Chapin recorded three kills in the final set, while Craven had a kill and a block. Union Pines built up a 9-3 lead, which Harnett Central came back to tie. The Trojans piled miscues, closing out the match, and a final Chapin kill completed the comeback.
“Everything was clicking, and our energy. I’m not normally a screamer, but my voice is going to be gone tomorrow,” Chapin said. “Our energy was so high and it was so much fun to play.”
In the final three sets, Marks saw her players go out and simply make plays. Along with Craven and Chapin, junior Sydney Hay did a little bit of everything for the Vikings.
Playing this year as a setter after playing previously as an outside hitter, Hay bumped, passed, killed and blocked for most of the match, finishing with 18 digs, 17 assists, 10 kills and three blocks.
A big part of the Vikings reversing their fortune in the final three sets was the improvement in play of the back line, led by seniors Brisi Gonzalez and Alison DeMasi. Gonzalez had 20 digs, while DeMasi recorded 10.
Freshman Alli Bauer had 22 assists as she worked with Hay facilitating the offense.
Union Pines hosts Terry Sanford Thursday, and hopes to continue the type of play that it closed Wednesday’s match with.
“I think it’s important that since we did win this game that the team can see that we can come back from something like that,” Craven said. “Tonight was a good example of what the rest of the season should be like, those last three sets.”
