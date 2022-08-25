HSVB-Union Pines v {featuredorgname}

Union Pines middle hitter Devyn Craven (9) blocks an attack by Harnett Central during a non-conference match between Union Pines and Harnett Central Wednesday. Union Pines battled back from an 0-2 deficit to defeat Harnett Central, 3-2.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Devyn Craven was the center of attention in more ways than one on her birthday Wednesday night.

The Union Pines senior middle hitter’s big day was nearing its end around 7:30 p.m., when the non-conference volleyball match against Harnett Central was entering the third set. The Vikings found themselves one set away from defeat after dropping the first two sets to the Trojans, and they also found their captain, the birthday girl, in the middle of the huddle providing a pep talk.

HSVB-Union Pines v {featuredorgname}

Union Pines senior Devyn Craven (9) wears her birthday sash and celebrates with her team after a comeback win over Harnett Central Wednesday at home.
HSVB-Union Pines v {featuredorgname}

Union Pines middle hitter Devyn Craven (9) celebrates a point with Ellie Everhart (3) against Harnett Central Wednesday.

