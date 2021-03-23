After South Davidson struck first in the third quarter of Monday’s Yadkin Valley Conference football game to draw closer on the scoreboard, North Moore responded with defensive stops and a pair of scores by Justis Dorsett to close out a 41-20 win.
South Davidson (0-4) scored midway through the third quarter and trimmed the North Moore (2-2) to 28-20 before the Mustangs stood their ground.
“It was kind of what we thought it would be. It was a very physical football game,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “South Davidson was a power football team, and we struggled with that.”
Less than two minutes after the Wildcats cut into the lead, the junior running back and cornerback scored the second of his three touchdowns in the game on a lengthy run. Early in the fourth quarter, Dorsett scored his second touchdown to bring the score out to its final margin.
“He’s a guy that is real quick and has got great feet,” Carrouth said. “He’s not very big, probably 5-9 and 170 pounds, but he can really go too. What I really liked was he really trusts his offensive line.”
Dorsett also returned a kickoff for a touchdown late in the first quarter as the Mustangs jumped ahead 14-6.
Other North Moore touchdowns came from Isaiah Cassidy and Brian Loza.
“Offensively, we scored every time we touched the football it seemed like,” Carrouth said. “We made some plays in special teams in the first half as well.”
North Moore travels to Spring Creek on Friday.