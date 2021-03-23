IMG_9940.jpeg

North Moore's Justis Dorsett takes an end around handoff from Isaiah Cassidy on Monday during the Mustangs' win at South Davidson.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

After South Davidson struck first in the third quarter of Monday’s Yadkin Valley Conference football game to draw closer on the scoreboard, North Moore responded with defensive stops and a pair of scores by Justis Dorsett to close out a 41-20 win.

South Davidson (0-4) scored midway through the third quarter and trimmed the North Moore (2-2) to 28-20 before the Mustangs stood their ground.

“It was kind of what we thought it would be. It was a very physical football game,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “South Davidson was a power football team, and we struggled with that.”

Less than two minutes after the Wildcats cut into the lead, the junior running back and cornerback scored the second of his three touchdowns in the game on a lengthy run. Early in the fourth quarter, Dorsett scored his second touchdown to bring the score out to its final margin.

“He’s a guy that is real quick and has got great feet,” Carrouth said. “He’s not very big, probably 5-9 and 170 pounds, but he can really go too. What I really liked was he really trusts his offensive line.”

Dorsett also returned a kickoff for a touchdown late in the first quarter as the Mustangs jumped ahead 14-6.

Other North Moore touchdowns came from Isaiah Cassidy and Brian Loza.

“Offensively, we scored every time we touched the football it seemed like,” Carrouth said. “We made some plays in special teams in the first half as well.”

North Moore travels to Spring Creek on Friday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days