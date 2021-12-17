Ty Donnelly was awarded the 2021 Tin Whistles Youth Tour Champion trophy recently after claiming the championship for the second straight year.
The Tin Whistles held their Christmas Dinner Dance at Pinehurst Country Cluband honored the winner of the six nine-hole golf tournaments in conjunction with the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) during the summer for 6 to 12 year old golfers.
Donnelly's name will appear on the Tour Champion Trophy at the Tufts Archives. Ty was awarded replica trophies for both 2020 and 2021.