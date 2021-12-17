Ty.jpg
Courtesy photo

Ty Donnelly was awarded the 2021 Tin Whistles Youth Tour Champion trophy recently after claiming the championship for the second straight year.

The Tin Whistles held their Christmas Dinner Dance at Pinehurst Country Cluband honored the winner of the six nine-hole golf tournaments in conjunction with the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) during the summer for 6 to 12 year old golfers.

Donnelly's name will appear on the Tour Champion Trophy at the Tufts Archives. Ty was awarded replica trophies for both 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days