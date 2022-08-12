Softball is a sport of timing. If a hitter or a pitcher is off by a split second, the margin of error is razor thin between success or failure.
Moore County native Tim Doby, 57, has seen how timing as a parent changed his career path to softball and recently was promoted as the state commissioner for USA Softball, the governing body for the sport, earlier this month. And he has a plan to grow the sport across North Carolina.
And it all started when his daughter, Emily, came to him one day wanting to start a travel softball team for her age group.
“I played sports growing up and was a baseball fan, but if she doesn’t say that on that day, I’m not here,” Doby said. “I tell people all the time that life is about timing. I know a lot of people, not in this state, but other states that I think would be better than their state commissioners, but they’re only a few years younger than them and they’ll never get it. I could’ve waited several more years or not.”
Doby served as the Junior Olympics commissioner for USA Softball in North Carolina, which serves most times as the commissioner-in-waiting position. When Tony Laws announced his retirement, Doby applied and was interviewed at the USA Softball headquarters in Oklahoma City.
Doby got his start in softball through his daughter. That travel softball team he created, the Carolina Breeze, grew from just one team to a whole organization with teams across every age group. Through his time with that team, local softball flourished at the high school level with the Breeze feeding players to all three local high schools at a point where all three programs experienced success.
Then he crossed paths with Larry Rorrer, a softball official, and the pair started Got Game Fastpitch, which put on softball tournaments across North Carolina and Virginia. The predecessor to USA Softball, ASA Softball, took note of the new league, and quickly joined forces.
The merger moved Doby into the role of leading fastpitch softball across the state six years ago, and he has nearly a decade of experience working with USA Softball.
In that role, Doby assisted as a tournament representative for the USA Softball National Office in five national championships and helped send more than 100 North Carolina teams to national championships. Doby has also been a regular part of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex staff during the Women’s College World Series for several years.
His new role also encompasses him over slowpitch softball in the state as well, and that sport is an area that needs more growth, in his opinion. One of his first tasks will be hiring a slowpitch commissioner for the state.
“Now I’m not just over fastpitch. I’m over the umpires, the slowpitch, the board, the budget. I’m the person they talk to from Oklahoma City,” Doby said.
He is one of 67 commissioners that report back to Oklahoma City and the national office.
“My goal in the next nine months is to visit all 100 counties in this state,” Doby said. “To grow it, we’re going to have to get the rec leagues in youth and adult slowpitch built back up.”
Two weeks in and he’s already set in motion five free clinics that are coached by NCAA Division-I softball coaches, and has equipment needs covered by Dick’s Sporting Goods and USA Softball’s national office. The clinics in Charlotte, Raleigh, Burlington, Greenville and Wilmington will teach 300 softball players in total.
“That’s my job is to grow this brand, if you want to call it that. I went to school for marketing, so I’m ready to do that,” he said. “I got to know them, and as soon as I put it out there, the people were already in line. I was surprised how many D1 coaches were wanting to do it. That’s something next year I could see probably 15 or 20 places.”
Doby graduated from UNC Greensboro in 1987 with a degree in marketing, and went on to work as a plant manager before softball came calling. The Cameron native, now living in Carthage, graduated from Union Pines in 1983.
While his vision is for the entire state, he still has a heart for his home.
“Hopefully we can get big enough to have some down here. I’m five minutes from Hillcrest Park, and we don’t even have tournaments here,” Doby said. “That’s the next phase, trying to get it built up to come here.
“That’s something I would love to do down here because of course I would love to give back to my county.”
Among other areas that Doby notices a need for improvement across the sport is the need for more teams and officials, both of which are vital to keep the sport moving in the right direction.
His position now has him in a position of major influence as one of 300 representatives across the country that votes on rule changes for the USA Softball rulebook, which is the guidelines laid out for the sport across the country.
“Now it’s about the brand and helping girls and I can use the biggest brand in amateur softball in my state to help other girls,” Doby said. “I thought I had a lot of connections before, but as soon as that was announced, it was unbelievable the support.”
And it all comes down to timing.
