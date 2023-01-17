A pair of seniors for the Pinecrest wrestling team took home titles Saturday at the Boneyard Bash contested at Jack Britt.
The Pinecrest boys finished sixth, with six wrestlers placing in the event, led by Riley Merchant at 145 pounds, and Jayden Dobeck at 170 pounds.
Dobeck claimed his first two wins by fall, and then picked up a 4-2 decision in the semifinals. The defending state champion had a 3-0 decision over Riley Finck from St. Christophers in the title bout.
Merchant won his first match by injury forfeit, and used a pair of tech falls to set up a rematch in the finals with David Coptsias from Hoke County, after the two met during a conference dual in November. Merchant claimed a major decision win in the finals at the Boneyard Bash.
Cooper Ogden placed third with two wins by fall before a defeat in the semifinals at 160 pounds. He bounced back with two pins to claim third
Sophomore Megan Rowland placed fourth at 106 pounds with a pair of wins by fall, before losing in that same fashion in the semifinals. She claimed a win by a decision in the consolation semifinals and lost in the third-place match by a 9-1 decision.
Dallin Newcomer finished fifth at 160 pounds, wrestling back from a quarterfinals loss, and then also in the consolation semifinals. Newcomer claimed a win by tiebreaker in the fifth-place match. Jeremy Jones also placed fifth at 182 pounds, rebounding from his consolation semifinals loss to earn a first-period pin over Bobby Soles from South View.
In the girls Boneyard Bash hosted at Jack Britt, Pinecrest finished eighth as a team.
Jocelyn Mattingly took first, using four wins by fall and a victory due to injury forfeit at 138 pounds. She improved her record to 25-6 on the season.
Rebecca Winkley finished fifth at 114 pounds, wrestling back to claim a 3-0 decision over Sara Uharriet from Terry Sanford in the fifth-place match. Sophia Griffith at 107 pounds and Abbie Enloe at 114 pounds both placed sixth for the Patriots.
Union Pines won five of its six duals at the Piedmont-hosted Bob Mauldin Mat News Classic.
Falling to Northwest Guilford by a 40-30 score, the Vikings defeated Mt. Pleasant, 54-20; Person by a 59-15 score; Rutherfordton-Spindale by a 40-33 score; and Weddington by a 66-16 score.
Leading the way in the six matches for the Vikings were seniors Colton Collins and Jayden Crawford. Crawford had five wins by fall at 120 pounds. Bouncing between 195 and 220 on the day, Collins won four matches by fall, and added a win by forfeit.
Junior Nicholas Mascolino, and sophomore Dantrell Williams finished with five wins apiece. Williams swapped between 195 and 220 pounds with Collins and claimed two wins by fall, a decision and two wins by forfeit. Mascolino won four matches by fall at 182 pounds with a forfeit as well.
Brock Sullivan claimed four wins by fall at 160 pounds; Houston Leeah won two matches by fall, a decision and a forfeit at 152 pounds; and Finn McCafferty won a match by fall, tech fall, major decision and forfeit at 138 pounds.
Union Pines hosts Pinecrest Wednesday in the final regular season conference dual to decide the conference champion.
North Moore picked up a pair of wins in five matches wrestled at the Greg Hardin Invitational at Eastern Randolph on Saturday. The Mustangs were victorious over Salisbury, 42-34, and North Stanly, 54-24. North Moore was defeated by Eastern Randolph, 54-24, Northwood, 54-30, and Southeast Guilford, 71-12.
Nathan Rogers won two of his four matches by fall, the other two were by forfeit. Bruce Thomas won a pair of matches by pin. Corey Burns, Colton Freeman, Pascaul Felix-Miguel and Jason Hodges each won one match by fall.
