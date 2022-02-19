Union Pines senior Aiden McCafferty and Pinecrest senior Jayden Dobeck had felt the sting in the past of a second-place finish at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling championships.
Dobeck came up short as a freshman two years ago, and Aiden lost in the finals last year. Back on the same stage in the Greensboro Coliseum, fortune went in the way of the pair as both claimed their state titles Saturday.
Controlling the match from start to finish, McCafferty claimed a 16-0 tech fall victory over Cole Reynolds from West Carteret in the final match of the night for the 3A 170-pound title. McCafferty closed his final high school season with a 51-0 record.
Dobeck built up a lead over Elijah Brown from A.C. Reynolds in the second quarter from a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second period for the 4A 160-pound title.
The two were victorious in the state title match, while Pinecrest senior Matt Rowland lost the 4A 120-pound title to Noah Luna from Providence by a 5-1 decision.
In total, six wrestlers from Moore County placed in the championship.
To go along with a first-place finish from Dobeck and second from Rowland, senior Robert Hyder came in fourth in the 182-pound class, senior Will Brock took third in the 220-pound class and Chase Godwin took fourth at 285 pounds.
Union Pines sophomore Nicholas Mascolino finished sixth in the 3A 182-pound division in his first appearance at states.
Pinecrest as a team finished third in the team points championship with 105 points.
