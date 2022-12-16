Superman references are always tricky because many times, the similarities of the real life person being compared to the comic book hero often fall short in favor of the fantasy.
After more than four years of watching Jayden Dobeck wrestle, Pinecrest wrestling coach Bob Curtin won’t shy away from his expectations, and how Dobeck constantly matches them, when talking about the senior.
“He has that big ‘P’ emblazoned on his chest like Superman when he rips his shirt off. Which is ironic because when you look at Jayden it’s more of a Clark Kent approach,” Curtin said. “He just walks in very quietly, and very professional and very kind to everyone. Then he gets on the mat and he does the same thing in a Clark Kent fashion where the opponent walks off in some mangled form or fashion with his head down and Jayden’s hand is being raised.”
On Tuesday, Dobeck reached another career high point in the Pinecrest media center when he signed to continue his wrestling career next school year at Appalachian State University.
“It’s a lifelong goal. I’ve always dreamed of wrestling at Division I,” Dobeck said.
Lifelong for as long as Dobeck can remember. He started wrestling at age 4, and started progressing to a national level four years later.
“When I started, I was like, ‘What was I doing?’ And it never stopped since,” Dobeck said.
His first trip to nationals at 8 years old resulted in a quick exit with no victories. Then he started setting goals for himself, and the goals have grown progressively bigger over nearly the last decade.
Goals have included winning state titles at every level he has wrestled in, and he has reached nearly every one as both a youth and a high school wrestler. His decorated youth career didn’t go unnoticed by the Pinecrest staff.
“You can’t hide the fact that the kid that is walking in your door as a freshman is going to make an immediate impact,” Curtin said. “Jayden walked in the door immediately and established himself as someone to be reckoned with.”
After finishing as a runner-up his freshman season at 145 pounds, Dobeck bounced back last season to win his first high school state title at 160 pounds with a 5-3 decision.
The path to reach a goal is what Dobeck said he cherishes most.
“It’s the journey. My goal is always at the end of the year, so I have to push every day,” Dobeck said. “I have to push in the room to work for my goal.”
With one high school title under his belt and a second one in sight for this season, Dobeck said the signing is a moment to celebrate, but not to relax.
“It’s not over. I still have goals, but it feels really good,” Dobeck said.
The Pinecrest wrestling room and the alumni family who congregate there has seen its fair share of collegiate wrestling. Dobeck has picked the minds of many of his former teammates to see what the jump to the next level really is like.
“They tell me it’s a lifestyle. Everybody says that, but it’s really all they do,” Dobeck said. “It’s what I want to do, so it’s awesome to know.”
App State wrestling is currently ranked in the top 30 in the country and is coming off winning the Southern Conference title last season. Five Mountaineers wrestled at the NCAA Championships last year, including one wrestler claiming All-American honors. Visiting several schools on recruiting visits, talking with the coaching staff sold Dobeck on the program.
“I went there and it just clicked,” Dobeck said. “I talked with every single one of the coaches and I loved them all. It was when I knew that was where I should be.”
Dobeck has another handful of goals in mind for this season, including one that doesn’t come with a trophy. After watching teammate Matt Rowland set the program’s all-time wins record last season, Dobeck is within striking distance this year, and he is unabashed in saying that mark is one he wants to top before the season ends in February.
“The season ended and Jayden came up to me and said, ‘I’m excited that Matt’s going to Gardner-Webb and has done all these things, but I’m going to go ahead and break that record,’” Curtin said. “It wasn’t arrogance, he wasn’t being obnoxious, but it was more kind confidence.”