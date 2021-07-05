The same expression, or lack thereof, that Louis Dobbelaar wore on his face for the 19 holes playing Pinehurst No. 2 Sunday in the 121st North & South Amateur Championship final was the same as he looks seated at the trophy presentation when his recent accolades were listed off by Pinehurst’s Director of Golf Ben Bridgers.
Sunday was another high accomplishment in recent months secured by the 19-year-old Australian, but his poker face made it hard to tell.
Trailing Pinehurst's Jackson Van Paris by 2 holes heading into the 15th tee, Dobbelaar won consecutive holes coming in, then used an up-and-down par on 17 to stay even with the local product who drew cheers from most of the 300-plus member gallery. An extra hole was required, but the momentum of the final holes to claim the championship in 19 holes.
“Match play, you’ve got to have that poker mentality. You always kind of got to go back to your routine and your base stuff,” Dobbelaar said. “I snuck away with a few good up and downs toward the end to get back to even. It was up and down with a lot of momentum shifting. I think on a day like that to get back to even after 18 holes is pretty quality.”
Coming to Pinehurst off wins at the Australian Men’s Amateur in February, and the Dogwood Invitational earlier in June, Dobbelaar’s recent run came at a place he feels comfortable at, even when at times his brilliant shotmaking didn’t receive the reaction from the fans. He knew that those fans wanted to see Van Paris win the North & South Amateur, in what would have been the first local player to do so in a decade.
“It’s always hard playing against a local,” Dobbelaar said. “Jackson played great and obviously the support was there. I stuck with my own routines and my own plan to separate myself from the distractions. There was a lot of distractions out there, like hitting good shots and not getting as much of a clap, but that’s fine to me because I’m not bothered.”
Calm and level-headed throughout the round in his demeanor, Dobbelaar opened early with a 2 up lead with wins on the third and fourth holes.
Van Paris looked flustered and frustrated. One shot was all it took to change that.
An approach into the seventh green went long and left for both players. Van Paris chipped first and saw the ball land short and roll partially on the false front, only to roll down to a collection area left of the green. He was still out, but his second chip channeled the short game magic he had exhibited all week as it skipped over the false front, checked and rolled into the hole for par. Dobbelaar had the same fate with his first chip as Van Paris and his attempt to match the par chip was short.
“It honestly gave me some hope,” Van Paris said. “I thought when I duffed that chip over there I was going to be 3 down through 7, and when you’re 3 down on Pinehurst, it’s hard to come back.”
Van Paris went on to win Nos. 8 and 9, with no shortage of the excitement from his win on the seventh. An up-and-down par from the right side to a back right pin that was placed close to an edge moved the match to tied, and Van Paris’ 40-foot uphill birdie putt to a pin placed on the far left side of the ninth green gave him a lead going into the back nine.
Dobbelaar tied the match with a par on 11, setting up back-to-back hole wins for Van Paris, with a birdie on No. 12 after driving into the right native area, and a par on the 13th. The 13th saw Dobbelaar struggle with his short game and a tucked pin on the right corner of the green, but that would be the last time.
No. 14 was halved, and the 15th and 16th holes was where Dobbelaar played as steady as his poker face expression, and Van Paris missed shots where he knew it would be hard to recover.
“It was nice coming down the stretch,” Dobbelaar said. “I played well throughout the week on those last five or six holes. It was kind a bit of cushion for me knowing that I’ve done it away.”
A miss in the left bunker on the par-3 15th led to a Van Paris bogey, and he stayed left with his drive, approach and punch shot on 16. His second shot on 16 left him on the opposite side of the trees, and came up short with his punch shot to the green.
Dobbelaar also missed the greens on 15 and 16, but his chips from in front of the green all nestled to inside of a foot for par as he tied the match.
“I just didn’t execute the shots I wanted to,” Van Paris said.
“I chipped in, made a 40-footer, played pretty good golf and I still didn’t beat him,” Van Paris added with a laugh.
Pars for both on the final two holes, as one rotation for Van Paris’ birdie putt on 17 was needed to finish that hole led the players back to the first tee. Dobbelaar found the fairway easily, but that tee shot was a nemesis of Van Paris all week.
“I really just didn’t have my best stuff off the tee this week. I felt like I was all over the place,” Van Paris said. “That hole really kind of bit me in the butt this week for the most part.”
The Pinehurst resident missed the fairway left, and had a wiregrass bush in his stance. His shot was missed short, and the following chip went long. Dobbelaar also went long right with his second shot, but had a near mirror image with his chip that rolled to inches from ending the match there, but the par conceded was enough as Van Paris’ shot for par came up short.
The run for Van Paris came at the end of three weeks of events, and he said he had no expectations entering Tuesday’s start of how he would finish in the local amateur.
“It was a third event in a three-week sprint of golf. I kind of just went into it as kind of like, ‘All right, just get through this event. Just get through it and hope you have enough energy to play,’” Van Paris said. “It was such a special week.”
Local fans will be able to see him again as he will play in the U.S. Junior Amateur championship for a true home game at CCNC in two weeks.
