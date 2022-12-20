The sounds of football games played on Friday nights at the John W. Williams Athletic Complex quickly turned to another boisterous noise shortly after the season ended for the Patriots this season when construction crews descended onto the field.
Delayed by six months, the bulldozers and excavators started removing the topsoil on the field nearly a month ago to pave way for the artificial turf field to go down at the complex.
“We’re really proud of our programs to go out and raise money for this monumental facility that, in my opinion, will be the No. 1 facility in the East,” Pinecrest athletic director Jeff Hewitt said. “When you think of Pinecrest High School and athletics, you think of first-class programs. And now to put those first-class programs onto a first-class facility at John W. Williams Athletic Complex is huge for our school.”
Hewitt said that the project remains on schedule for the field to be completed by April, and the surrounding track to be finalized by May.
“Each week they’ve worked about three to four days. We’ve had maybe one rain day that has kind of backed us up,” Hewitt said, also commenting that the work done did not delay the process.
The timetable will stay as long as “we still have to have days that are above 40 and rising to be able to pour the asphalt,” Hewitt added.
The Moore County Schools Board of Education agreed in a split vote in November to award a $2.7 million contract to Beynon Sports Surfaces to replace both the tracks at Pinecrest and North Moore. Pinecrest’s eight-lane track will cost $1.3 million. In March, the Pinecrest Athletic Club’s gift of a fully funded artificial turf playing surface worth $850,000 was accepted by the board as well.
Just before Christmas, the field area is ready for 6 inches of stone to be spread out with new drainage put down in recent weeks to help keep the field from pooling water.
After the stone is put down, the curb will be poured as both anchor for the turf surface and serve as the inside line for the track.
“What I have learned is everything works off that curb. The curbing goes down and they are working the turf off of it, they’re working the track off of it,” Hewitt said.
Land Concepts, a company from the Samarcand area, is working to put down the artificial turf, and engineers from that company and Beynon are in sync with their planning, Hewitt said.
A nearly five-year process from concept to now seeing visible work to come to fruition for Hewitt means a much needed face-lift for the complex that hasn’t hosted a track meet since 2019.
Once finished, weather delays will become a rare occasion for field sports using the facility with new drainage being installed to an already permeable surface.
The resiliency the artificial turf provides will go beyond athletics.
“I’m really excited to see all our events. I’m ready to see a band fest with over 15 to 20 schools come in and then come out on a Sunday and you can’t even tell they’ve been there. Those are the advantages of a turf field,” Hewitt said.
The water drained from the facility is being rerouted from across the street to Pinehurst No. 9 to the pond located on the back of the campus that is used for irrigation of the practice fields.
“This will really help our practice fields in the summer when it gets really dry and the pond starts to get really low because we are irrigating as much as we can,” Hewitt said.
Just like the rainwater is being reused, other parts of the project will not be wasted, Hewitt said. The topsoil that was removed from the stadium will be used to expand the practice field facility beyond the softball field. The new space will be used by the marching band in the future.
“It will not only be for our student-athletes, but for our band. They will be able to come off practicing on a parking lot to a somewhat simulated game field,” Hewitt said.
The asphalt layers of the current track will be milled down, and those millings will be spread in the parking area behind the softball field that has struggled with erosion in recent years.
“We’re really using every bit of this project all over our campus,” Hewitt said.
Coaches from all the teams and organizations that use the facility are being consulted for input on other needs for the facility while it is in the construction phase.
“Moore County Schools is going to come in, and I’ve worked with all our programs that will use that facility from, band, football, lacrosse, soccer, and we’re all working together to see where they would like to see an electrical outlet or power for track,” Hewitt said. “What we’re wanting is for this to be a premier facility. We don’t want to go without. We want to turn over all the stones with this because there are big plans for this facility.”
Spring sports start playing games in February, a month and a half before the field is set to be finished and even longer before the track is completed. To help the teams keep up with their schedules, Hewitt has coordinated with Pinecrest graduate Dave White, the superintendent of parks and recreation for the village of Pinehurst, to allow the soccer and lacrosse teams to play at local parks facilities.
“The first part of the year for our spring sports — lacrosse, soccer and track — will be to attempt to utilize our facilities here in town for our home games. If we don’t particularly line up on some dates, we’ll be on the road there,” Hewitt said. “This will allow us to be able to have our kids stay here in the community and play some games.”
That will be the temporary fix until the permanent home opens up near the end of the season.
“Hopefully we’ll be playing some playoff games on the turf,” Hewitt said. “We are really wanting for all our senior nights to be able to be held there. That will be really special. This year’s graduation will be special to have it out on the turf.”
