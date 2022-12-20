Pinecrest field construction 01.jpeg

A bulldozer sits on the field where artificial turf will be installed at Pinecrest’s John W. Williams Athletic Complex in a few months.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The sounds of football games played on Friday nights at the John W. Williams Athletic Complex quickly turned to another boisterous noise shortly after the season ended for the Patriots this season when construction crews descended onto the field.

Delayed by six months, the bulldozers and excavators started removing the topsoil on the field nearly a month ago to pave way for the artificial turf field to go down at the complex.

Pinecrest field construction 09.jpeg

Stones are dumped from a truck on the field for the next step in the process of installing artificial turf at Pinecrest.
FiqtnNdVUAEI45K.jpeg

Bulldozers remove dirt from the field surface back in November.

