Capping a standout basketball career at Sandhills Community College, Derreco Miller has been named to the NJCAA Division II All-American third team.
An all-tournament selection as a member of the 2020 Division III national championships squad, Miller helped lead this season's team to a record of 21-6 in its move up to DII, and a sixth place finish at the national championships two weeks ago in Danville, IL.
The 6-foot-5 forward was third in the nation with a field goal percentage of 66.4 per cent this season. He was second on the Flyers with a scoring average of 14.6 points per game and led the team in rebounds at 6.5 per game. He was also an All-Region 10 first team selection.
The Flyers compiled a record of 55-8 during Miller's two seasons.
"Derreco has been a joy to coach," Coach Mike Apple said. "He's a hard worker and quiet, but that does not change the fact he is a leader and has been for the last two years.
"He was instrumental in making our basketball program really good the last two years. He's obviously going to be missed."
During the month of March when the Flyers won nine of 10 games, and rose to as high as No. 6 in the Division II national poll, Miller made 71of his 90 shots from the field (78.9 per cent). That included 12-for-12 in a 25-point effort against Louisburg College as the Flyers defeated the Hurricanes for the first time in the history of the program.
Recently, Assistant Coach Tramaine Pride spoke about the complete game Miller brought to the Flyers and will soon bring to his next team. He is considering opportunities with four-year colleges that include a full scholarship.
"Derreco can do a lot of different things," Pride said. "He can go inside and be efficient and he can go outside. He's just an all-around kid.
"He was big when we needed him and he has a high ceiling. There is going to be more."
Jordan Coleman, a guard who red-shirted this season, traveled with the team to Illinois and got a window into what makes an All-American. During practices, Miller would often work out with the guards to improve his ball-handling and outside shooting.
"It's not a shock he got this," Coleman said. "He's an All-American-type of player. From day one he came in working hard, even doing stuff with the guards at the end of practice, being up front, pushing us.
"That's just the kind of player he is. He's a great leader. As a freshman he guided me too, to keep my head on straight."
"Reek" as he is called by teammates, is a product of White Oak High School in Jacksonville, NC. His parents Jason and Micole Pittsley were at The Hangar for many of his home games. Along with his grandmother Cherie Stevens, who made the trip from Hamilton, NY, they attended both national championships.
Early last week at The Hangar, Miller indicated he was surprised to learn about the All-American honor. The work ethic that helped him achieve the honor is something that gives him confidence he will also be successful at the next level.
"It just shows the hard work I put in here," he said. "I think they saw the little things I do, not just the scoring and grabbing rebounds, but the hustling for balls or talking on defense."
Miller adds to a history of Flyer basketball All-Americans that include: 2009 Germann Bostic – Honorable Mention; 2010 Bostic - Second Team; 2012 Markell Lotharp - Second Team; 2017 Jeremias Easterling - Third Team; 2018 Mason Harrell – Honorable Mention; 2020 Sayaun Dent – First Team and Player of the Year.