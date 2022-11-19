Football is just as synonymous with Thanksgiving as Pilgrims and turkey, but for the first time in over 30 years, a different type of football focus will be there for the North Moore football team.
A 42-26 win over Perquimans at home on Friday night in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs marked the program’s first appearance in the fourth round of the playoffs, and a morning practice on Thanksgiving for the Mustangs.
“It’s just fitting for us as a team. We’re brothers. We’re family, and finally we get to spend that Thanksgiving day with our brothers that we are surrounded by,” junior linebacker Elliott Furr said. “We’re planning on having a good time. (Coach Andrew) Carrouth’s going to be shirtless. That was part of the deal.”
The 1989 team was the last to practice on Thanksgiving, doing so ahead of a third-round game in a condensed playoff field.
“That was our goal, to get to Thanksgiving to be able to practice. We talked about eating dinner with our family on Thanksgiving, and we have a family full of 50 right here,” Carrouth said. “They didn’t want things to end tonight, and it didn’t happen.”
But no North Moore team can boast the accomplishment that was secured in a turnover-plagued contest than this year’s Mustang squad.“We’ve come such a long way, even since I’ve been here. When I was a kid, we used to come to North Moore games and they would get blown out every single time. Now we’re winning and everybody is getting behind it,” senior linebacker Parker King said. “It’s just something we never would’ve thought would happen a couple years ago.”
The Mustangs host Rosewood in the fourth round Friday.
No. 2 North Moore (13-0) faced its share of adversity with No. 23 Perquimans (4-9) coming to Robbins. Including a stretch of four drives where the Mustangs turned the ball over on fumbles three times.
During that stretch, the Pirates turned a 21-0 North Moore lead to 21-12 early in the third quarter.
The Mustangs looked to do no wrong the first 14 minutes of the game, scoring three rushing touchdowns, averaging nearly 10 yards per play. A fumble recovery by senior Cameron Williams on the kickoff following Jakarey Gillis’ three-yard score early in the second quarter to make it a three-score lead, put the ball back in the Mustangs’ hands. Two plays later, Gillis was stripped by Perquimans’ James Sawyer near the goal line for a turnover.
“Momentum is a funky thing. We had the momentum going into there, and the fumble here at the one(-yard line) really hurt us,” Carrouth said. “For them to feel the highest of the highs, and then when that low feeling sets in, sometimes that’s a little hard to shake. I was proud of our kids for battling back tonight.”
A one-yard rushing score by Eric Diaz with five minutes to go in the first half, and a two-yard rushing score from sophomore quarterback Braylon Knapp made it 21-12 with 11:13 left in the third period.
The Mustangs embarked on a 12-play drive into the shadows of the Pirates’ goal line and a mishandled handoff turned the ball back over to the visitors.
North Moore needed a spark, and it came two plays later when King stepped in front of a pass over the middle and returned it 25 yards for a score, the first in over a quarter for the Mustangs.
“I was just trying to drop back into coverage and I looked up and the ball is coming my way. I was like, ‘Oh shoot.’ So I catch it, and I start running,” King said.
As the turnovers melted away the Mustangs’ lead, a turnover in their favor shifted momentum to the North Moore sideline, even after the Pirates responded later in the third with a long drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Knapp to Omaree Hunter, making it 28-18 going into the final quarter.
For the first time since the early moments of the second quarter, North Moore’s offense converted a drive into points when Nathan Rogers broke through for a four-yard touchdown run with 4:11 left in the game, pushing the Mustang lead to 35-18.
As Perquimans marched down the field, a fumble at the North Moore five-yard-line was scooped up by Furr. The junior returned it 90 yards for a touchdown to put the game out of reach with 2:17 left.
“Offense is not going to always be able to score every drive. We have to do our job, which is to make turnovers and we didn't do that really well last week against Pender,” Furr said.
The Mustangs rushed for 347 yards in the win, led by Gillis with 160 yards and two touchdowns. Kolby Ritchie had 118 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Rogers rushed for 78 yards.
Entering now uncharted territory for the program, lessons learned in the win over Perquimans are ones that the Mustangs hope can provide learning lessons going forward.
“There’s a lot in what happened in the ballgame tonight that we can learn from, but we’ve got to go to work on a Rosewood team that’s really good,” Carrouth said.
