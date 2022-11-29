HSSOC-M Pinecrest v Union Pines

Union Pines goalkeeper Liam Thayer (1) gathers up a loose ball against Pinecrest in a match this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

A pair of local soccer players were recognized for their defensive work on the soccer field in the Sandhills Athletic Conference recently when the league announced its postseason awards and all-conference team.

Pinecrest defender Eric Sabiston was named the conference’s defensive player of the year, leading the Patriots to a second-place finish in the conference this season. Union Pines goalkeeper Liam Thayer was named goalkeeper of the year in the conference.

Pinecrest soccer vs Scotland 13.jpeg

Pinecrest junior Eric Sabiston (12) dribbles the ball up the field against Scotland in a match this season.

