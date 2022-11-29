A pair of local soccer players were recognized for their defensive work on the soccer field in the Sandhills Athletic Conference recently when the league announced its postseason awards and all-conference team.
Pinecrest defender Eric Sabiston was named the conference’s defensive player of the year, leading the Patriots to a second-place finish in the conference this season. Union Pines goalkeeper Liam Thayer was named goalkeeper of the year in the conference.
Sabiston, a junior, anchored a defense for Pinecrest that allowed fewer than two goals per game this season. Pinecrest finished the year with an 11-8-2 overall record and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
Sabiston was also named all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.
Thayer, a senior who signed with Belmont Abbey, had a productive season in net for the Vikings, logging 1,065 minutes with 39 goals allowed. He registered two penalty kick saves as well.
Union Pines finished sixth in the conference and had a 9-11-1 overall record.
Four teammates joined Sabiston on the all-conference team from Pinecrest. Junior Cooper Malloy, junior Tyler Donze, sophomore Will Harold and junior Will Black were recognized on the team.
Union Pines seniors Gabe Phillips and Tommy Calarco were named all-conference as well, playing a big role for the Viking defense this season.
Thayer, Phillips, Calarco and David Perez were all named all-region by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.
Isaac Mireless, from Southern Lee, was named the conference’s offensive player of the year, and Lee County’s Brad Wicker was named coach of the year.