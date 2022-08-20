HSFB-Union Pines v Montgomery Central

Union Pines’  Ben Finkelstein (9) dives for a touchdown during a non-conference game between Union Pines and Montgomery Central Friday in Troy.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines football team opened their 2022 season with a road win against the Montgomery Central Timberwolves Friday night.

The Vikings started out hot and fast, and despite a few penalties and a touchdown by the Timberwolves, the Vikings found momentum in the second half to pull away with the 28-7 victory.

HSFB-Union Pines v Montgomery Central

Union Pines’ Damon Bremer (22) drags a defender during a non-conference game between Union Pines and Montgomery Central Friday. Union Pines defeated Montgomery Central, 28-7. 

