The Union Pines football team opened their 2022 season with a road win against the Montgomery Central Timberwolves Friday night.
The Vikings started out hot and fast, and despite a few penalties and a touchdown by the Timberwolves, the Vikings found momentum in the second half to pull away with the 28-7 victory.
“The thing we didn’t do last year was finish games, and today it was 14-0, they scored, and we had a huge response with a kick return. We were able to punch it in and then we were able to finish them off because our mental toughness was a little bit better than it was last year,” coach Jason Trousdale said. “I like the fact that we are 1-0, and last year we were 0-5, so we are 1-0 and are about to play Gray’s Creek, who won last night against Hoke. We want to savor the victory till about midnight and then get ready for Gray’s Creek.”
The Vikings (1-0) scored first when Ben Finkelstein pitched the ball to Ethan Biggs on the outside for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Vikings up 7-0 in the first quarter. A fumble recovery by Damian Bean was forced by Christopher Gilbert in the second quarter, putting the Vikings in scoring position for Finkelstein, who found an opening up the middle for a 23-yard touchdown run. The Vikings would lead 14-0 heading into halftime.
“I went up and it was clogged. Then I saw an opening, which allowed me to bounce outside and walk into the endzone for the score,” Finkelstein said. “Pretty much everyone on the o-line plays both sides, so what I love is the resiliency because that’s where it all starts and ultimately helped us win in the end.”
Neither team would make any noise in the third quarter, and the Timberwolves (0-1) got their only points of the game on a five-yard touchdown run on fourth down. The Vikings had an answer of their own with a 11-yard touchdown run by Finkelstein for his second score of the game.
Union Pines’ offense came back out shortly after when it recovered a fumble on the following kickoff, and sealed the win with a three-yard touchdown run by Russ Schaper. Finkelstein followed up that scoring drive with a successful two-point conversion on a pass in the back of the end zone to Austin Mooring.
“Ben is, pound for pound, probably one of the toughest guys we have on the team. He’s very mentally strong and he listens, pays attention to details and is just a really good leader. That’s why he’s a captain on the football team,” Trousdale said.
The Vikings host Gray’s Creek in their first home game of the season next Friday.
In other high school football action Friday, the Father Capodanno eight-man football team picked up a 28-14 win on the road at Pungo Christian.
Scoring for the Grunts came from two touchdowns byBraeden Hudson and one each by Sam Attar and Jack Brinkmeyer.