Playing with a nearly bare minimum roster, the Sandhills Cyclones finished second at the AAU basketball world championships in the 20-and-under division played in Orlando recently.
The second-place finish continued a solid run through recent tournaments, where the Cyclones have finished no worse than second, amassing a 28-4 overall record before the AAU championship at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex. Among the championships this summer for the team are wins at the North Carolina AAU state tournament, the USBA state tournament and a Big Shots event title.
A planned full roster fell through, with only six players showing up to travel with the team the morning before the trip to Florida.
In the team’s 56-51 win over the Puerto Rican 12th grade team in the second game of pool play, Isaiah Robbins went down with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the tournament, forcing the Cyclones to play with five players for the time being, until Kelby Wright arrived to join the team and provide them with a reverse body.
Winning the first seven games moved the Cyclones into the championship game against Swift Sports, 54-50.
“Plagued by foul trouble and a double digit deficit early, we were able to fight our way back to within one point late in the fourth quarter, but were unable to ever take the lead,” head coach Jayson Jones said. “We ultimately ran out of gas.
“Not too bad for six players.”
The Cyclones are 35-5 so far this summer.
Team members include Robbins, Wright, Christian Freeman, Ian Blue, Malachi Ward, Stevenson Haskell, Kaleb Nicholson, Ju’an Core and MaKyi Butler.