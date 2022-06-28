Stepping into the collegiate coaching ranks, Bob Curtin has had several eye-opening experiences about the differences between high school and college athletics.
Curtin, who served last fall as the interim head coach at Pinecrest, was hired a month ago to take over the football program at St. Andrew’s University in Laurinburg. The program he takes over is relatively new, and is going through a transitional phase now that football isn’t considered the new attraction on campus.
“It’s been really exciting, but we’ve got a lot of work to do. The five-year establishment plan is done, and now we need to take it to the next level,” Curtin said. “We’ve readjusted some of our direction. We’re going to establish some norms, and we’re going to hold on to some things that I would say are part of our lineage.”
The program played its first season in 2017, and has posted two .500 seasons over the first five years. The Knights are still looking for their first winning season on the gridiron and are coming off a 2-9 season in 2021, where one of the losses was awarded to St. Andrew’s due to forfeit.
One of the biggest adjustments he has had to make is handling the ropes of the recruiting trail. St. Andrews has already hosted one official visit for several players last week, and has another one slated for this week.
“Everybody thinks I need an All-American running back, I need an incredibly fast wide receiver with gifted hands and insane defensive backs. There’s the other aspect,” Curtin said. “There is a direct correlation in the Appalachian Athletic Conference where the two top teams in our conference, Reinhardt and Lindsey Wilson, also have the highest GPAs in the conference for our conference. We want to get kids in there that can think.”
Curtin hopes the program can build up to 100 student-athletes at the start of the season. He anticipates that 70 players will return from last year’s team.
Curtin in the last month has assembled several pieces together for his coaching staff. Included in the hiring process was the addition of defensive coordinator Freezy Smalls.
“Freezy was definitely one of my first calls. I think he was No. 2, right behind my wife,” Curtin said. “I have worked with Freezy before. I have worked for Freezy before. I’ve worked alongside Freezy and he understands my drive and my passion and what I think success looks like. I don’t know of anyone that is going to outwork Freezy Smalls. I look at myself as a pretty good workaholic, but he’s just a phenomenal defensive mind. What I really love about coach Smalls is that he connects to the kids. He has a way with young men and is very real.”
Smalls was part of the Pinecrest coaching staff as an assistant alongside Curtin, before making the jump to the collegiate ranks at Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
“That’s one of my main reasons. Not only was it the relationship piece, but I know coach Smalls has knowledge of things that I might not be thinking about,” Curtin said. “I also believe that if he does not know the answer, he’s going to go find it in an effort to take care of the team and his guys.”
Two coaches stayed on for the Knights from the previous staff, including A.J. Hopke to the position as associate head coach. Aaron Christensen brings with him nearly 20 years of experience, and recently coached as an assistant coach at Clarke University in Iowa.
“What I have told him is he’s going to have the keys to the car for 99 percent of the offense, because that’s how I ran it this last year and that’s how I believe,” Curtin said. “Our philosophies are the same and he comes with another wealth of experience. He’s the yin to the yang with him and Freezy Smalls.”
The collegiate coaching minds will come together over the next month to square away a plan for the 18-day training camp where football-filled days will load up the calendars for the players to prepare them for the season opener at Lindsey Wilson on Aug. 27.
“We’re going to hit the ground running. I think we have a really solid team with great kids in there, and most of the feedback I’ve gotten has been really positive,” Curtin said.
With most of his coaching background being from his time at Pinecrest, Curtin has many plans from his time with the Patriots that he wants to implement with the Knights this season.
“My military background, and being at Pinecrest, I am well aware that morning practices produce the most alert individuals throughout the course of the day,” he said. “The first couple days they’re going to be, ‘Oh my goodness. What are we going through? Boot camp?’ No, you’re going to be all right, son.”
The football pedigree in the area is there with the university a short drive across town from the towering stands and jumbotron found at football powerhouse Scotland High School. The charge is there for the new staff to produce a program to carry on the county’s pride on the gridiron at the collegiate level.
“Some really good things have happened in the first five years. We’ve got some good wins and done some things, but the community in Laurinburg wants more,” Curtin said. “We’re going to bring it.”
