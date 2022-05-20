St. Andrews University and Director of Athletics Elizabeth Burris have announced the hiring of Robert “Bob” Curtin as the school’s third football head coach on Friday afternoon.
“I am very grateful and excited to join the St. Andrews University community,” Curtin said. “The process at St. Andrews has been handled in the most professional manner exhibiting the standards of excellence I want to be a part of.”
Curtin joins St. Andrews after one season as the interim head coach of the Pinecrest High School football team in nearby Southern Pines. Curtin spent eight years on the Patriots coaching staff as an assistant special teams coordinator and linebackers coach, before being named the head coach during the 2021 season.
Pinecrest finished with an 8-3 overall record and a 4-1 in conference play led by Curtin.
While at Pinecrest, Curtin also served as the Patriots head wrestling coach since 2015. Under Curtin’s leadership the Patriots grapplers finished the last four years as a top five 4A team in North Carolina. Pinecrest has won five conference championships, two regional titles, and produced multiple state champions under Curtin.
“Every staff and faculty member I engaged was extremely welcoming and most importantly stressed the values of education, character, and the Knight Community,” Curtin said.
“I am excited to integrate my family into the fabric of the Knight family and assist in producing young men of character with leadership qualities to lead our nation in the near future.”
The Long Island, New York, native, first coaching job came at New Century Middle School as he served as the school’s assistant football and wrestling coach. Curtin also coached the JV boys basketball and girls soccer teams. He also has had experience coaching at the AAU basketball level and USAW youth wrestling.
“We are extremely excited to have coach Curtin come on board,” Burris said. “He has a wealth of experience and we can’t wait to see what’s next for our football program.”
Curtin’s leadership goes beyond coaching and the football field.
After 24 years of distinguished service, Curtin retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel and battalion commander of the Joint Special Operations Command and 189th BDE. Curtin first arrived in the Tar Heel State when he was assigned to Fort Bragg. He was responsible for personnel, training, equipping, and commanding a Special Operations Assault Force throughout full spectrum operations.
As a well-decorated military veteran, Curtin adds Teacher of the Year for Moore County Schools and a two-time Coach of the Year honors to his resume.
Curtin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hofstra in 1994, majoring in history. He received his master’s degree from Norwich University in 2013 in military history.
After finishing the 2021 season with a 2-9 overall record, the Knights and Curtin will kick off the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Lindsey Wilson College.