Bob Curtin said that finding your calling in life was something he was taught at a young age growing up in New York.
Curtin’s calling was to serve, and continues to be that, even in a new career path that he started more than a decade ago.
“I’ve been brought up that you have to serve. My whole adult life, I served our country in whatever little capacity that was my role,” Curtin said of his time in the U.S. Army. “I believe now my role is to serve my community, to serve my school.”
Curtin was approved by the Moore County School Board of Education as the interim football coach at Pinecrest on Monday. He will fill that role for the next six months as he guides the Patriots and a young coaching staff through this upcoming season which brings new challenges and opportunities. Among the changes is a tough nonconference schedule to go along with a change in its conference.
Longtime coach Chris Metzger resigned last month to fill the head coaching vacancy at Montgomery Central. When the opportunity was given to Curtin to take the reins of the football program, the former football assistant coach wasn’t going to let that opportunity pass to take his first football head coaching job over a program his family has grown close to.
“I just felt compelled to tell (principal) Ms. (Stefanie) Phillips I would do whatever she needs to keep this football program going in the same direction,” he said.
He said that having a foundation set by his predecessor, who built the football program from the ground up over his 14 years after football was nearly cut due to low participation, helps him now in an interim capacity.
“Stepping behind a program builder like Chris is pretty phenomenal,” Curtin said. “This is the year about stepping in and making sure these young men right here have the opportunity to play at the level they are accustomed to playing.”
Most of the coaching staff that will guide the Patriots this season are either former players or former coaches at Pinecrest, following the wishes of the seniors that said they wanted the next head coach to keep a lot of the same principles and the same dynamic that they were accustomed to for their first three years.
Curtin said morning practices will remain, after being a trademark of the program in recent years, and not many changes are expected as some wrinkles and changes due to personnel could happen in terms of game planning.
“In terms of discipline, there will be no change. We will look like Pinecrest athletes. We will be well dressed. We will be well mannered,” Curtin said. “This program has been built on discipline and trust. Two-way trust.”
After 24 years in the U.S. Army, Curtin's coaching style features many leadership methods that carried over from his first career to now leading football players and wrestlers in Moore County over the last 12 years.
“Young men and young women want to be challenged. They want to know where the goalline is, so to speak,” he said. “They want you to push them there. They want you to challenge them to get there. Our job in challenging them is to get them the tools to do it.”
Stepping into the classroom as a social studies teacher at Pinecrest, education is something Curtin puts to the forefront of his priorities. He said that the guidance of the coaching staff to push athletes to be students as much as athletes in their sports is a strong belief he carries.
“These kids will see how important education is,” Curtin said. “There’s probably 80 percent of these kids in one form or fashion that will not play at the next level, but their brains will take them to the next level and well beyond.”
Curtin spoke on the importance of empowering his other coaches, while also holding them accountable, to ensure the players continue to play at a high level as they are accustomed to in the past.
The cohesion of the program is what Curtin sees will help lead the program through this transition period this coming season and beyond.
“If we do this together, we’re going to get that guy that wants to come in here for the next 20 years and he’s going to want to work with our principal and work with our athletic director,” Curtin said.
