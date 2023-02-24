A state semifinal loss is something that most teams when starting the state playoffs would be fully content with.
For The O’Neal School girls basketball team, finishing one game short of the state title game is falling short.
“We were telling the girls that it’s a testament to them and what they’ve done that we’re not a one-trick pony. This is our fourth time in the last five years that we’ve finished in the final four,” O’Neal coach Lulu Brase said after the Falcons’ 77-35 loss at Grace Christian on Thursday.
“It’s not ultimately where we want to end, but it’s been a sustained success. We’ve had different rosters, different groups, but they buy in and do what they need to.”
The Falcons (26-3) had an off night offensively on the wrong night for them, falling behind early, and it wasn’t until after halftime the visitors found an offensive rhythm that worked for them.
“The moment kind of got us a little bit, and when we couldn’t get a shot to fall, the frustration set in. I think halftime really showed what they are made of. They never quit and started battling back,” Brase said. “If we even hit half of those shots, it’s a completely different game.”
Trailing 48-12 at halftime, O’Neal made four field goals in the opening 16 minutes. The Falcons were held scoreless the first four minutes of the game.
Then came the third quarter where the Falcons were outscored by 15-12, but four players from O’Neal scored in that period, including three points from junior Tamiya Judd.
Judd scored 12 points to lead the Falcons, and found a way to get points, even when outside shots weren’t falling.
“Tamiya is really starting to grow into herself as a junior now and owning that. She’s that utility kid for us. Her shot wasn’t falling, so she decided to rebound. She rebounded, and out jumped people and was a workhorse,” Brase said. “It’s going to be an exciting future for her when she realizes just how good she can be. She’s starting to realize what she can bring, and she’s going from being a role player to being someone we can count on.”
Grace (31-3) worked to hold the Falcons’ leading scorer, Ashanti Fox, to 11 points, and all but two of those points came at the free throw line, until she hit her first bucket from the field midway through the fourth quarter.
O’Neal graduates one player, Brooklyn Adams, and while the team is young, filling her blue-collar role in the post will be a task for the young Falcons in the future.
“When you lose one, that’s not the type of player you want to lose,” Brase said. “That’s something that people forget is that we’re young. We have one senior and we have an eighth-grader and our best player is a sophomore. We’ll be back, and that’s the thing about this program. It’s built on more than just one team or one player.”
The Crusaders were led by junior Sarah Strong, a top-10 national recruit for next year’s graduating class, with 19 points, and her defense disrupted many drives by the Falcons on the night. Junior guard Hallisi Whitley had 18 points and sophomore Miyah Campbell added 14 points, with four made 3-pointers.
The Crusaders play for the NCISAA 2A State Championship against Forsyth Country Day Saturday.
