There were 24 cross country runners from Moore County that competed in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships last year, and a majority of them return for the adjusted 2020 cross country schedule that starts next week.
Here’s what to look for from all three high school cross country programs.
Pinecrest
With the main group of runners returning from last year that saw both teams place inside the top four at the NCHSAA 4A state cross country championships, hopes are high for both the girls and boys teams at Pinecrest.
Senior Carmen Alder, who signed this week to run for Brigham Young University, eyes a third straight individual state title, and has teammates returning that could help the girls team turn a fourth place finish as a team at states into a banner for the program.
“It’s nice when you have the two-time defending state champion,” girls coach John Buchholz said. “Her sister who finished third in the state championships is currently ranked No. 2 in the state for all classifications. So that’s a good 1-2 punch. We are trying to develop Nos. 4, 5, 6 and 7. It’s wide open.”
Carmen’s younger sister, sophomore Vanessa Alder, eyes to carry on the Alder success for the program this season that features four races on home turf at the Elk’s Club course, as well as weekend races scheduled for the venues that will host the regional and state championships this season.
To go along with the 1-2 Alder punch in the lineup are sophomore Lauren Wimberly who finished 13th last year at the state championships, junior Emma Overton who placed 66th, and other members of that squad that raced at states, junior Brittany Sparrow, senior Beth Saunders and sophomore Reagan Scepurek.
Buchholz said there are others waiting for their time to shine as well with a third of the 29-runner roster being freshman.
“I think we’ve had a freshman break into the lineup in each of the last half dozen years,” he said. “That’s good to keep the other ones on their toes.”
On the guys side, the top two finishers for the Patriots at the state championship last year make their return for a team that finished third as a team last year in the 4A race.
Sophomore Zack Gilbertson finished seventh last year as a freshman and junior Adrian Archer finished 11th. Mike Devine thinks the sky’s the limit for the duo.
“Those two guys, if they do the work, they will be competing for the state title,” Devine said.
Even though some of the faces are the same this year for the Pinecrest boys, Devine said that there are still changes to expect.
“Every year is a new year, even if you have the same kids coming back, they are in a different place emotionally and from a fitness perspective,” he said.
Some changes this year include two newcomers to the program, Aaron Aycock a transfer from Scotland High School and Manny Winkly who enrolled at Pinecrest this year after being homeschooled previously.
Those runners also add in with a group of freshmen that have made the adjustment well, Devine said.
“When you bring in new faces like that, you worry about the chemistry, but both of those guys have done fantastic and have put their heads down,” he said. “We have a whole bunch of freshmen that are great.
“Connor Cuthrell is one of them, Raymond Hoffman is one of them. We just had a bunch of guys that came in energetic, excited about being here and they did a great job of transitioning from middle school to high school cross country.”
Pinecrest hosts its first home match on Wednesday.
Union Pines
The Vikings had several underclassmen runners that qualified for the 3A state championships last year that are expected to lead this year’s team.
On the boys side, junior Giovanni Rincon placed 89th at the state championships last year, the other Vikings at states included juniors Hudson Hayes Ender Limb and Ryan Yarter and senior Dalton Graham.
On the girls side, junior Raegan Chapman finished 62nd and senior Emily Bowbliss finished 91st at the state championships.
Union Pines hosts its only home meet of the season on Wednesday.
North Moore
With a mix of newcomers and returners, North Moore coach Jasmine Wray has high expectations for the Mustangs.
“We have small numbers, but we have really great talent out here actually,” she said. “To be honest, I’m expecting to win the conference for both the girls and the guys.”
Sophomore Olivia Kidd placed 56th last year at the 1A girls state championships and was named all-conference along with Adysen Robbinson who also returns for North Moore this season. Wray also expects Trinity Cockman to leave an impact on the trails this season.
On the boys side, Wray said freshman Will Kennedy and returners Cole Luca, Matthew Johnson will lead the boys team.
The Mustangs open the season at home on Tuesday.
