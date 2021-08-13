Claiming conference titles last season, Pinecrest and Union Pines will enter this volleyball season looking to replicate last year’s success with a new conference landscape. North Moore returns a bulk of its players from a year ago in a new league themselves.
This season looks different than those in the past in that regard, but it also comes with a return to normal with the season starting off in August, instead of late November.
North Moore
A 5-5 season last year that was condensed due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Moore returns all but one of the starters from that team and enters the 1A/2A Mid-Carolina Conference now with Chatham Central.
“I have six seniors, one junior and one freshman out there. I’ve had these girls since freshman year,” coach Crystal Leenheer said. “I enjoy having them and they know what I expect. We’re just putting the pieces back together.”
Leading the group of returners is all-conference performer seniors Reese Hancock and setter Kennedie Mercer. Hancock is making the move from libero to outside hitter and will stay on the floor all the way through rotation this season.
Also making a change is senior Taleah Cochran-Chisholm moving to middle hitter from the outside as well. Other returners include Emma Martindale, who will be the full-time libero and Jodi Myrick at the net as well.
Along with learning how to battle back from deficits in sets, Leenheer said she wants to see her team contend for a playoff spot this season when playing Chatham Central.
“I expect to see them fight through it,” she said. “Our biggest thing is Chatham Central. We know them from the past and they are the other 1A team in our conference and we are expecting to come back and beat them.”
Pinecrest
While last year’s season produced one of the deepest runs in the playoffs in school history as the Patriots lost to the eventual state champions Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A East regional, the thought of being so close to a state title is pushing Pinecrest this season.
“We really want that ring. I think a big part of last year was we had a lot of talent,” senior Emmie Modlin said. “I think we are focusing on attitude as well. We have really good talent this year and when we focus on the attitude on the court and everything, that will be the piece we need to go all the way.”
Using the Ubuntu saying “I am because of us,” Pinecrest is looking to focus on the chemistry of the team to meld with the talent that the returners have.
“This group of girls here have been together for the longest and they seem the most well-gelled group of girls as an entire unit,” coach Scott Shepherd said. “They all get it. They all have each other’s backs no matter what. That’s probably the biggest part of the excitement for the coaching staff. We’re focusing on us.”
Modlin is a part of a four-player senior class that will lead the group into the new conference that includes a pair of matchups with rival Union Pines. The group of returners includes 1 returning all-state player and three all-region players.
Eight players that were on the roster last season return for the Patriots that open the season Monday against Broughton, a team they beat in the state playoffs last year.
Along with the returners, there are also some rising players from the JV team that will add to the competitiveness of the team.
“We’re going to have girls on the bench that are pressing the girls on the floor,” Shepherd said. “It could vary from match to match who is out there on the floor.”
Union Pines
While she’s a new head coach for the Union Pines, Felicia Marks is no stranger to the players and the environment around the program.
As a former assistant coach and JV head coach, Marks takes over the program now and carries over the mentality that had been built in the past.
“I’m expecting them to give me everything they have. I’m expecting them to play hard and to get us wins this year,” she said.
The senior class will play a big role in the season for the Vikings with players like four-year varsity player Gianna Silvestri, versatile returner Taylor Parker and setter Faith Driver. Emma Vacha returns for her final season as well.
Marks also said underclassmen will also find their way in the mix, including freshman Ellie Chapin.
“We’ve changed a lot of things, but they’ve adapted well to it,” Marks said. “Now we’ve just got to get our hitting down and serving.”
The Vikings enter the Sandhills Athletic Conference looking to continue the roll they were on after winning the Tri-County Conference the last four years.
“With the new conference, not much has changed. We still expect to win games and still expect to be at the top of the conference,” Marks said. “We’re not ever going to change those expectations. We’re going to keep pushing for that and pushing for us to be on top.”
