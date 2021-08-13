Boys soccer across the state last year had a different schedule playing in the chill of winter and having to battle rain and weather delays on top of that. Through it all, Pinecrest came away with the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship after an unblemished record that was spoiled with a first-round playoff loss. North Moore also put together a playoff season that ended in the first round.
Now the Patriots welcome new faces to the Sandhills Athletic Conference, including rival Union Pines, while North Moore prepares for a new league of its own.
North Moore
The Mustangs posted a 4-3 season last year with a 4-1 mark in the Yadkin Valley Conference to earn a spot in the state playoffs.
A 3-1 loss at Mount Airy ended North Moore’s season, and now a new conference with opponents like Jordan-Matthews and Graham added to the schedule.
North Moore had five players named all-region last year, including the trio of seniors Alex Garcia and Cesar Becerril Gonzales and sophomore Ricky Bentancourt returning.
North Moore opens the season Tuesday at Union Pines.
Pinecrest
Even after losing a bulk of its starters and contributors from a season ago, the Pinecrest soccer team has chemistry on its side.
“They’ve been together for a long time. This is actually the last group I coached as youth from AC Sandhills. They get along together,” coach Jeremy Blake said.
Nine seniors that started last season graduated from the conference championship team, but the lopsided scores last year allowed for many reserves to get playing time. This year is when that pays off.
Blake said he’s expecting returning seniors Matt Mueller, Gerald Ofosu, Connor Morgan, Ben Velevis and Landon McMinimy to carry the midfield and the attack with a whole new back line stepping up for the defense.
Senior Cohen Williams and sophomore Nate Kallagren are expected to battle for time in goal.
The Patriots open the season Monday against Gray’s Creek for the Battle of the Bell in Fayetteville.
Union Pines
Four losses over the last six games of the season cost Union Pines in Tri-County Conference play and resulted in a 5-4-1 overall record last season.
Now a large group of returners look to reverse the fortune this season for the Vikings.
“I think we have a good bit of returning players who have some ability and talent,” coach Ray Blatz said.
Standing in the way this season is a new conference look with teams that aren’t new to the Vikings.
“We’ve played most of the teams before anyways. We went to try and look for new competition wherever we could find it,” Blatz said. “Now we have to look for other places out of conference competition.”
Among the returners this season for Union Pines are junior David Perez, the top returning leading scorer from last year, juniors Gabe Phillips and Griffin Booker will take over leadership roles in the midfield and on the back line. Booker was an all-region center back last season for the Vikings ahead of goalkeeper Sean Blatz, a senior, coming off an all-region season.
“A lot of these guys have natural leadership abilities,” their coach said. “They just need to come to the front now that they are a more important part of the team.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.