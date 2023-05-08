The N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball and softball brackets were released Monday, and include five Moore County teams into the postseason.
All three baseball teams are in their respective fields, with two first-round home games set for the start Tuesday.
The Pinecrest baseball team, the defending 4A state runner-up and East regional champs, are the No. 2 seed in the 4A East. The Patriots open against No. 31 Laney Tuesday. The winner of that contest faces either Millbrook or Richmond Senior.
North Moore is the No. 9 seed in the 1A East, and takes on No. 24 Ocracoke at home in Tuesday’s first round. The winner faces Gates County or Vance Charter in the second round.
Union Pines is the No. 24 seed in the 3A East, and faces off with No. 9 Carrboro. The winner takes on either South Brunswick or Cedar Ridge in the second round.
In softball, Union Pines and North Moore are opening the state playoffs Tuesday as well.
No. 17 Union Pines goes to No. 16 Dixon in the first round of the 3A East bracket. The winner faces either No. 1 Richlands or No. 32 Northwood in the second round.
North Moore is the No. 25 seed in the 1A East, and goes to No. 8 Falls Lake Charter in Tuesday’s first round. The winner takes on either Chatham Central or Bertie in the second round.
The second round of the playoffs for both sports is Friday at the higher seed.