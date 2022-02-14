Moore County will be well represented at the 2022 N.C. High School Athletic Association wrestling state championships in Greensboro later this week with 19 wrestlers finishing in the top four of their regional championships over the weekend to qualify for the championship.
Union Pines had nine of their 13 wrestlers in the 3A Mideast regional qualify for states, and the Vikings claimed the respective regional title with 197 points to top Orange with 170 points.
Pinecrest sends eight to the 4A state championships after the Patriots clinched the 4A Mideast regional title with 203.5 team points to top Lumberton’s total of 142.
North Moore had two state qualifiers for the 1A championship.
The Vikings’ crop of state qualifiers includes three wrestlers that claimed individual titles with perfect runs through the regionals. Gaige Lloyd claimed the title at 145 pounds, Brock Sullivan won at 160 pounds and Aiden McCafferty won at 170 pounds. McCafferty was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
Also placing in the top four for Union Pines were second-place finishers Jayden Crawford at 113 and Joseph Vrabcak at 138 pounds. Fourth-place finishers for the Vikings were Keaton Crawford at 106 pounds, Finn McCafferty at 132 pounds, Nicholas Mascolino at 182 pounds and Kellen DeVries at 285 pounds.
Pinecrest had four regional champions among the four other state qualifiers. Matt Rowland at 120 pounds, Riley Merchant at 132 pounds, Jayden Dobeck at 160 pounds and Robert Hyder at 182 pounds secured first in their division at regionals.
Coming in second for the Patriots was Chase Godwin at 285 pounds. Will Brock at 220 pounds finished third. Fourth-place finishes from Devin Kissinger at 138 pounds and Cooper Ogden at 152 pounds rounded out the rest of the state qualifiers for Pinecrest.
At the 1A East regional, North Moore’s Nathan Rogers came in third place in the 220-pound division, and Ranger Dunlap finished fourth at 195 pounds.
