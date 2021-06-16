Six Moore County wrestlers completed perfect runs through their respective weight classes, and they were joined by nine teammates that qualified for states by making it to at least the regional round at the N.C. High School Athletic Association regionals Tuesday.
As a team, Union Pines ran away with the 3A Mideast regional title hosted at Eastern Guilford to repeat as regional champions. Pinecrest came up six points shy of Northwest Guilford at the 4A Midwest regional hosted at Glenn in its defense of the regional title. The teams will return to those sites for the state championships next Saturday.
Pinecrest had eight wrestlers qualify for the state championship, matching last year’s mark, while Union Pines had seven wrestlers qualify for states. Both squads had three regional champions to stand atop the podium.
"I am proud of the team's performance, and very grateful to have all these guys stick it out, competing in the summer and working hard to achieve our goals,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said.
For the champion Vikings, senior Colin Pettine remained undefeated on the season with a run through the 182-pound weight class, junior Aiden McCafferty won the 170-pound weight class with a pair of wins by fall and senior Aaron Faison won at 152 pound with two wins by fall and a 4-3 decision in the championship bout.
Finishing in second place at 145 pounds was senior Chris Clark, who lost in the title bout by a third-period pin. Senior Andrew Clark at 132 pounds and junior William Worley at 126 pounds rebounded after losses in the semifinals to take third for their respective weight class. Gage Loyd placed fourth at 138 pounds.
All eight of Pinecrest’s state qualifiers are underclassmen, giving coach Bob Curtin promise looking toward the future, while not overlooking the possibilities for next week.
“We wanted to repeat. We knew it would be a challenge because our lineup is sophomores. We are rebuilding this year,” Curtin said. “We are without argument in the toughest region. We have all the best wrestling up there and that’s where we want to be.”
Junior Matt Rowland stayed undefeated on the season with the regional championship at 113 pounds, with all three wins coming by first-period pins. Sophomore Jayden Dobeck won the 160-pound title with a pair of wins by fall and junior 182-pounder Robert Hyder won his weight division by claiming a pair of wins by decision.
The other five state qualifying wrestlers were: junior Will Brock with a second-place finish at 220 pounds, Gavin Millard in third place at 170 pounds, freshman Noah Malave in fourth place at 106 pounds, junior Cade Browning in fourth place at 120 pounds and sophomore Riley Merchant in fourth place at 132 pounds.
“I’m really proud of that and proud of how the kids got better each and every week,” Curtin said. “We had a couple hiccups and lost some really tight matches along the way and I think that helped us develop.”
