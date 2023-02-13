Brock 2023 Regionals (2).jpeg

Union Pines sophomore Brock Sullivan won his second straight regional title on Saturday and will make a return to states.

 Contributed

Several local wrestlers make their return visits to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling championship with top-four finishes at their respective regional sites this past weekend.

In total, 12 wrestlers from Moore County will compete at the state tournament hosted at the Greensboro Coliseum starting on Thursday and ending with the finals Saturday night. Seven wrestlers from Union Pines lead the county’s showing this coming weekend, while Pinecrest has four state qualifiers and North Moore has one.

Jayden 2023 Regional Champ.jpeg

Union Pines senior Jayden Crawford won the 120-pound weight class at the 3A Mideast regionals.
Nick 2023 Regional Champ.jpeg

Union Pines junior Nicholas Mascolino returns to the state tournament after finishing first at 182 pounds on Saturday.
330218718_1154405308573316_806289249327970370_n.jpeg

Pinecrest sends four to the state championships this coming weekend after strong finishes at the 4A Mideast regional over the weekend. Pictured from left, Cooper Ogden, Jayden Dobeck, Riley Merchant and Elijah Ybarra.

