Pinecrest sends four to the state championships this coming weekend after strong finishes at the 4A Mideast regional over the weekend. Pictured from left, Cooper Ogden, Jayden Dobeck, Riley Merchant and Elijah Ybarra.
Several local wrestlers make their return visits to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling championship with top-four finishes at their respective regional sites this past weekend.
In total, 12 wrestlers from Moore County will compete at the state tournament hosted at the Greensboro Coliseum starting on Thursday and ending with the finals Saturday night. Seven wrestlers from Union Pines lead the county’s showing this coming weekend, while Pinecrest has four state qualifiers and North Moore has one.
The Vikings’ sights on a fourth straight regional title came up short at Cedar Ridge for the 3A Mideast regional championship. Eastern Guilford took the team title with 206 points, and Union Pines finished as runner-up with 175.5 points.
The Vikings had three champions and four other placers to qualify for states. First-place winners included senior Jayden Crawford, junior Nicholas Mascolino and sophomore Brock Sullivan won their weight classes to highlight the Vikings’ showing. Senior Colton Collins and sophomore Keaton Crawford finished runner-up in their division. Sophomore Dantrell Williams finished in third, and junior Aiden Enright took fourth place.
Sullivan made it back-to-back regional titles, winning by fall just a little over a minute into the 160-pound title bout.
Mascolino at 182 pounds won his class with a fall in the first period as well. Mascolino returns to the state tournament as the only Viking returning who placed last year with his sixth-place finish. Jayden Crawford won the 120-pound division by an 11-4 decision to secure his second and final trip to states. Collins, a fellow captain, won his first three matches by decision, major decision and fall before falling by an 8-2 decision in the 220-pound finals to secure his first appearance at the state tournament.
Keaton Crawford lost a close 5-3 decision in the113-pound finals to repeat as a state qualifier.
Williams won the third-place match at 195 pounds by a 6-5 decision, and Aidan Enright lost by a sudden victory at 106 pounds in the third-place match. Both are making their first appearance at the state tournament.
At the 4A Mideast regional hosted at Fuquay-Varina, Pinecrest had four wrestlers place in the top 4 to earn a spot at the 4A state championship. Defending state champion Jayden Dobeck claimed first place at 160 pounds, and fellow senior Riley Merchant came in first at 145 pounds. Cooper Ogden will return to states at 170 pounds after his third-place finish, and Elijah Ybarra finished in fourth at 132 pounds.
Dobeck, who wrestled mainly at 170 pounds all season, dropped down to the weight he won his state title last season, and claimed a pair of wins by fall, and a tech fall to advance to the final, which he won by injury default.
Merchant won his first two matches by fall, and then earned a decision in the semifinal match, and he won by an 11-7 decision over Xavier Jones from Southeast Guilford.
Ogden lost his quarterfinals match, and then wrestled back to the third-place bout, with three wins and won by medical forfeit to take third.
Ybarra lost in the semifinals, and won in the consolation semifinals to claim a spot in the third-place match, where he lost a 5-3 decision to Nick Barroso-Joslin from Cary.
North Moore’s Nathan Rogers makes a return visit to the 1A state championship with his second-place finish at the 1A East regional. The Mustang junior won by a 3-1 decision and a first-period fall to advance to the 220-pound title match. Against Tyler Stevens from Pamlico County, Rogers found himself on the wrong end of a 20-3 decision.
The 1A championship starts Friday evening in Greensboro.