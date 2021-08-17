CCNC Father-Son.png

Wes Martin, left and James Martin, of Dallas, Texas, won the 2020 Super Senior division by 24 strokes last year.

On the heels of an overwhelmingly successful U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in July, The Country Club of North Carolina extends its golf legacy by hosting The National Father-Son Invitational, which began in 1971, Friday through Sunday.

Notable past winners of the National Father-Son Invitational, which began in 1970, include Tom and Tom Kite, Jr; Arthur and Scott Hoch; Rod and Steve Spittle; Kelly and Blair Miller; and Doug and Drew Hanzel.

The tournament was conceived by Dale Morey, a CCNC member and a noted amateur player who was also a basketball All-America at LSU. He won the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship in 1974 and 1977.

“The Country Club of North Carolina welcomes all of the competitors in this year’s Father-Son Invitational,” said club president Tom Beddow. “Family means a lot to us at CCNC, and the Father-Son emphasizes that in the spirit of its competition.”

Among the 31 teams entered are the 2020 Super Senior division champions James and Wes Martin of Dallas, Texas, who won their division by 24 strokes at 285 last year.

Three generations of the Ward family from Florida and New York are participating. Hammer Ward (83), is playing with his son Johnny (59) and Johnny is also playing with his son Brandon (26).

The field consists of players from 11 states: Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Virginia, who will play both the Cardinal and Dogwood Courses in the three-day competition.

The format for the 52nd Invitational consists of three flights, all gross – Championship, Senior, Super Senior. The scoring format is better ball of each team for the first two rounds from division-designated tees (Friday and Saturday) and then combined score on the event’s final day (Sunday).

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION (10)

Mike & Will Betts - Leechburg, Pa.

Justin & Jackson Bode - Pinehurst

Chris & Brett Dudek - Beverly Hills, Mich.

Jim & Anthony Gammon - Eden

Randy & Scott Hanna - Pinehurst

Darrin & Jack Hotts - Troy, Mich.

Rick & Griffin Jones - Rochester Hills, Mich.

John & Joey Maniaci - Rochester, Mich.

Chuck & Chase Tickle - Raleigh

SENIOR DIVISION (10)

Robert & Danny Brooks - Canfield, Ohio

Dan & Jordan Cross - Eden

Skip (Columbia, S.C.) & Everett Eynon (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.)

Michael & Aaron Kiem - Erie, Pa.

Michael & Alex Kiem - Erie, Pa.

Alex & Charlie Moore - Dallas, Texas

Tim & Greg Porter - Canfield, OH

Tim & Michael Porter - Canfield, Ohio

Tim & Scott Porter - Canfield, Ohio

Johnny (Maitland, Fla.) & Brandon Ward (New York, N.Y.)

SUPER SENIOR DIVISION (11)

Terry (Pinehurst) & Evan Collins (Simsbury, Conn.)

Michael (Sebring, Fla.) & Brett Custer (Allentown, Pa.)

Reuben Harris (Rocky Mount & Hank Thompson (Pinehurst)

John (Murrells Inlet, S.C.) & Jeffery Long (Ashburn, Va.)

James (Dallas, Texas) & Wes Martin (Denver, Colo.)

Pleas & Chris McMichael - Reidsville

Pleas (Reidsville) & John McMichael (Greensboro)

Cliff & Jason Seastrunk - Raleigh

Todd Turner (West End) & Ben Bonner (Nashville, Tenn.)

Todd Turner (West End) & Andrew Donovan (Greensboro)

Hammer (Winter Park, Fla.) & Johnny Ward (Maitland, Fla.)

