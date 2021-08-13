High school football coaches and players have joked that last football season seemed to have just finished after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2020 season to spring 2021.
With a quick turnaround of nearly four months from the final game last year to the start of this season, the short offseason has brought about a new conference for all three high school football programs and two new head coaches for Union Pines and Pinecrest.
The pandemic’s lingering effects also has football teams donning masks again this season for the time being, and one team entering the start of the season under quarantine.
But past that, the three local teams enter this fall hoping for a more normal campaign and hopes of promise to build off this past spring.
North Moore
After getting more of a taste of success last year with a 4-4 season and an appearance in the state playoffs, North Moore comes into the fall 2021 season with a different outlook that third-year coach Andrew Carrouth likes.
“Confidence is a big thing. It’s one of the things we’ve battled here since I’ve been here. When we’ve stepped on the field sometimes, I think we stepped on the field and didn’t expect to win ball games,” he said. “Last year, that mentality really started to shift to where we were competitive in pretty much every game we played in with the exception of the second half of the East Surry game.”
A 3-2 record in a different conference schedule last year, that look will change again and for the next four years with the new 1A/2A Mid-Carolina Conference. North Moore and Chatham Central will be the only 1A schools in the conference, meaning that head-to-head matchup could result in the winner making the playoffs and the loser missing out.
“Being in the new conference, it’s going to be huge for us. I told our guys the other day that we could go throughout our football season and win one game and we could be the conference champs,” Carrouth said. “That’s a great opportunity for our guys. It’s something our guys are really excited about and want to take advantage of.”
A senior leader and one of the top returners for the Mustangs this season, Justis Dorsett has high hopes for the season that starts on Friday at Carver.
“I think this year will be something special. I think we can win a lot of games, and probably win the conference too,” Dorsett said. “We want to make it further than we did last year, at least to the second round hopefully.”
Dorsett mentioned this season has brought out more players, including depth on the offensive and defensive lines. Returners on those units include Sawyer Nall and Wyatt McNeill on the offensive side, and Caleb Hunt, Logan Pennington and Miguel Lopez on the defensive line.
Skill players along with Dorsett that Carrouth expects leadership and high production include tight end Drew Brewer, wide receivers Javory Wall and James Ross. Brian Loza is expected to play a majority of the snaps on both sides of the ball at linebacker and fullback, as is Tyjae Grier in the backfield for offense and defense.
“We’ve got a lot of returners and a lot of guys coming back with a couple holes here or there, but I’m really excited about the group that’s coming back,” Carrouth said.
Pinecrest
While some of the faces have changed among the coaching staff for the Patriots entering the 2021 season, the seniors have refused to let that dictate what happens on the field.
“My job is to put you in a position to be successful,” interim coach Bob Curtin said. “What you do when you are in that situation is up to you. From what we as coaches have seen, we are really pleased with our senior leaders.”
Curtin took over the program for this season after longtime coach Chris Mertzger resigned this offseason.
Those senior leaders have also shown no contentment with the results from last season, where the Patriots finished 6-3 with an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs. And they also are fueled by being picked to finish fourth in the new 3A/4A Sandhills Athletic Conference behind Richmond, Scotland and newcomer 3A Lee County.
“We obviously know we are not where we want to be. We all know that,” senior Semet Cobb said. “We all have that drive to get better each and every day.”
Cobb is one of several playmakers back on offense along with Xavier Dowd, Nahjir Seagraves, Cullen Martin and Hunter Neifert for dual-threat quarterback Brodie Karres this season. Curtin has said that the staple of Pinecrest’s offense in the past under former coach Chris Metzger will have a different look this season.
“I love how it’s more open. It’s easier to read the holes, it’s easier to make cuts and easier to make quicker decisions,” Cobb said. “I like open field, and it seems like the other skill players also like that too. That’s going to be a big change and a big help in our offense.”
While the spread look is oftentimes associated with pass heavy teams, the Patriots still will look to run the ball behind an offensive line anchored around Roston Barber and Nathan Reyes.
On the defensive side of the ball, the versatility of returning all-state defensive back Noah Hartford will be put on display, Curtin said. The defensive front returns Cameron Horton and Jayden Scott ahead of the linebacking group headed by Kessler Atkinson and Will Brock. Along with Hartford will be senior leader Kelvyn Harrington.
In preparation for the tough Sandhills Athletic Conference that will only get a little more tougher this year, Pinecrest’s nonconference schedule has the likes of Rolesville to start the year and Grimsley, who competed for a state championship last year, as well as Middle Creek and Anson.
“We’re using that as a mechanism to sharpen our mettle. Those are good games. We are really excited about it,” Curtin said. “This will prepare us for what I believe and many people think is one of, if not the, toughest new conferences around.”
Union Pines
Ever since Jason Trousdale took over as the head coach for the Union Pines football program, it’s been petal to the metal for the Vikings in the weight room and on the practice field. Knowing the challenges ahead with a new conference, there’s been an extra push for more that now has Union Pines ready for a new season.
“We’ve got a lot of underclassmen that have developed into leaders,” Trousdale said. “The fact that they know they are in this conference, they have to put in necessary effort to be successful. To give yourself the best of chance, you’ve got to accept there’s got to be a lot of work to be done.”
And to get there means not having bad days come repetitively in practice.
“I’ve seen a lot of dedication and determination and they have committed to our vision of stacking good days together,” Trousdale said.
Union Pines enters the season in COVID-19 quarantine and eyes a return to the field in Week 2 at Gray’s Creek.
Extra attention to detail is there in the days leading up the season, Trousdale said, pointing out an interior run drill where the blocking was “crisp and physical.”
Trousdale mentioned that there are underclassmen totting the leadership role with the team, and some of those leaders include juniors Brett Clemons, Russ Schaper and Damon Bremer, all of which were a part of the 4-3 season last year and missed the playoffs.
Clemons and Bremer will make up some of the linebacker group to follow up a solid performance last year by Josh Birky and Dakota Spangler.
“Big shoes to fill, but me and a couple other guys are ready for it,” Clemons said. “Moving from outside (linebacker) to inside (linebacker) is a big switch, but it shouldn’t be a problem. We’ve got a lot of guys ready to play ball.”
Ethan Biggs will see a lot of touches across the formation on offense after a standout freshman season as a wide receiver. Also expected to have an impact in the open field passing is senior Kelby Wright, with junior quarterback Ben Finkelstein taking snaps behind center. The offensive protect for Finkelstein will be led by Daniel Matthews, Kellen Devrises and Antonio McCallister.
Even without a season last year at the middle school level, Trousdale said that Zachary McCormick and Caleb Milton may see action this season at the varsity level.
“We’re all excited about our chances this year,” Trousdale said. “I think we’ve kind of been written off and I think they are using that as a chip on our shoulder.”
Clemons’ comments echo that sentiment about the Vikings.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” Clemons said. “We’re definitely underdogs. New coaches, new staff and we have been working hard.”
