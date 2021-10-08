With more than 25 years in the area coaching swimming, and more than 45 years of swim experience, Taylor Cooper has been named the new head swim coach at Pinecrest.
In Cooper’s eyes, the Pinecrest swim program stands up among some of the state’s best, and the records he has gathered proves his stance
“It’s amazing to me how much good swimming has come out of this area. It’s kind of waning here a little bit, so I’m trying to get the high school team back,” Cooper said. “The late 90s we were really tough statewide, and then from 2008 to 2015 we were really good in the state.”
Cooper, 60, came to the area in 1995, and took over as head coach of the Sandhills Sandsharks. He held that position until taking the head coaching job at St. Andrews University in 2016. Cooper retired from St. Andrews in 2020.
As a leader of the youth swimming club, Cooper helped found the N.C. Open Water State Championship, which is held yearly in Seven Lakes. He also served as the NC Open Water Chair.
While with the Sandsharks, he founded the Moore County Swim League.
“There was a really big wealth of swimmers here, but it wasn’t long term,” Cooper said. “I started to really become the best advocate I could for swimming in Moore County.”
In helping build up swimming in the area, Cooper has done so with a lack of large swimming facilities compared to the likes that are seen in larger cities like Greensboro, Charlotte and Raleigh.
“The amazing thing is there’s really no facilities in the county and we’re producing that much,” Cooper said. “I’m putting the records together for Pinecrest and it stands up against most high school teams in the state.”
The area has pools at FirstHealth, The O’Neal School and in Southern Pines, but Cooper sees the benefits of a full-size pool helping the sport grow in the area.
“It would be nice to have something like that. If we did, I think we could produce a lot more swimmers than we do.”
Some of Pinecrest’s most decorated swimmers, Doak Finch and Kurt Wohlrab, were a part of the Sandsharks under Cooper before their All-American careers in college at Virginia and UNC Chapel Hill, respectively.
Cooper said that with taking over at Pinecrest, along with the uncertainty of what kind of swimmers he has returning to the team, he would like to see other athletes come to discover that swimming plays a vital part in conditioning in the offseason for the other sports they play.
“I’ve taught lessons my whole life, since I was about 15 years old, and still do it. I’ve had a granddaughter, she’s in the water learning to swim,” Cooper said. “I have a pretty broad spectrum as I can take a kid to see where they are at right now in their development and take them from there.”
A self-proclaimed swim geek, Cooper has a background in swimming going back to his teens when he watched Mark Spitz win seven gold medals in the 1972 Olympics on TV to inspire his swimming career. He was named a NCAA Division-I national qualifier in the 100-meter Backstroke in 1981 at Temple and then became a NJCAA All-American in the 100-meter Backstroke when he transferred to Cal State Fullerton two years later. In 1984, he competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials.
