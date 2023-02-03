Hours before any game in a silent gym, Mike Apple can be found dust-mopping the gym floor inside the The Hangar on gameday, and 10 minutes after the game you can set a clock to find the Flyers’ basketball coach hanging chairs in the closet after the game is over.
After two National Junior College Athletic Association national championships, and staring down a third one this March, Apple’s tenure at Sandhills has been one of dedication and consistency, according to those who have known him for the last 12 years, and then some.
“I was out there sweeping the floor today and (assistant athletic director) Ryan (Riggan) said, ‘You’ve probably done that a time or two, haven't you?’ And I told him the story about Jim Marshburn sweeping the floor,” Apple said. “Jim Marshburn, who was a legend at Vass-Lakeview, he was my basketball coach in seventh and eighth grade, and I remember him sweeping the floor.”
When the call to come back and help coach alongside Apple came to Daquain Towns, that first practice felt like a trip through a time machine.
“It’s crazy coming back and seeing things. Coach ain’t changed. Every day feels like I’m back in high school again,” Towns said. “For me, it started in ninth grade when he put me in his program at high school. For me, it was just coming back to help him and follow up on the greatness he set the path for.”
The trio of Towns, Tramaine Pride and Markell Lotharp were players on that first Sandhills basketball team that Apple took over ahead of the 2011-12 season. Less than a year after his hiring, those three helped the Flyers secure the program’s first national title.
They each helped the Flyers to Apple’s first win, a 91-82 victory over Wake Tech on Nov. 2, 2011. And they were in a different role as assistant coaches on Monday when Apple claimed his 300th win at the college.
“Coach Apple is consistent. I’m surprised it’s not more, to be honest. He’s not emotional outside of basketball, but in games he’s still getting up and getting turned up like we’re at Pinecrest,” Pride said. “The passion is still there, the fire’s still there. He loves the game and the basics of it.”
Consistency as a coach to Apple doesn’t mean being stuck in your ways when it comes to coaching X’s and O’s, but staying true to a philosophy that he builds daily.
“Offensively and defensively, we’re better than we’ve ever been. As far as dealing with guys, I’ve always tried to be consistent. One thing I learned from Jack Jensen, who was my coach in college, is you never treat anybody exactly the same,” Apple said. “You tailor it to the guy, but at the same time, you’ve got to see the big picture. I think I’ve been fortunate to see the big picture and stay true to what I believe in and what my philosophies are.”
Getting his first coaching job after more than 10 years as an assistant coach at his alma mater Union Pines, Apple turned around the Western Harnett basketball program from his start in 1998, and then he did the same at Pinecrest in 2003 to the tune of 213 high school coaching wins before joining the Flyers.
“When I got to coaching AAU and high school, I always liked coach Apple’s style of play. During the pandemic he reached out to me with a great opportunity to leave Pfeiffer and be part of the program,” Pride said. “I jumped at it to get my master's in Apple, as I like to say. I really like this system. I like the way he runs it, the way he implements it. Fundamental basketball that’s fast and entertaining. I really just wanted to take it to the next level.”
Apple’s consistency also comes down to individual relationships with players by coaching them up to be better players for the system. It's a style that stuck with Lotharp.
“When I was here with him, I appreciated everything. He let me loose a little bit and that helped me at the next level,” Lotharp said. “I always had a love for basketball, so coming back here, he accepted me.”
Staying consistent in a fast-changing sport can sometimes be tough, but the “fundamentals, no frills” that Pride is looking to learn the most about Apple’s style is something that basketball players young and old can appreciate.
“It’s just the love of the game. As much as basketball has changed, it hasn’t really changed for the principles that we carry here. It’s about wanting to fit in, and not trying to stand out from the team,” Towns said.
For nearly a decade, Lotharp was away from the program, going on to play at Johnson C. Smith after Sandhills. The same old Apple welcomed Lotharp back to the program two years ago.
“He doesn’t show a lot of emotions, but you can tell this means something to him,” Lotharp said. “I didn’t expect 300. I went away and went to school and came back. He’s still putting up numbers.”
The lack of emotions usually comes after the scoreboard hits triple zeros for Apple. For the 40 minutes of action, his voice carries through The Hangar, and his players are quick to listen.
Lotharp played at Sandhills for a season before Apple took over, but Towns and Pride both have grown up in the coach’s culture. It’s something they swear by and want to keep intact within the Flyers’ program.
“I want to grow his tree even further,” Pride said.
While Apple is their mentor, he credits his leadership, and the 300 wins with it, to those who blazed a path for him as a player. From Marshburn to Bill Wade at Union Pines to Jensen, that lineage is where Apple’s foundation comes from, and his coaching has branched out to the tree that Pride, Towns and Lotharp are helping to grow on Apple’s coaching tree.
“I’ve been fortunate to have great mentors all along the line. I’ve tried to implement a lot of what they do and take what I think is true too,” Apple said. “And it’s worked out.”
