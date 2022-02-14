basketball-scoring-points-action-photo-going-basket-live-game-37043542.jpeg

The Sandhills Athletic and Mid-Carolina conference tournaments are set to tip off this week to crown a tournament champion and also break a key tiebreaker in terms of the state playoffs.

In the Sandhills Athletic Conference, the format has the girls tournament opening Monday, the semifinals will be Wednesday and the championship will be Friday. The boys tournament starts Tuesday with the first round, the semifinals will be Thursday and the championship will be Friday. The higher seed will host in both tournaments.

Pinecrest is the No. 2 seed in both tournaments. On the girls side, Pinecrest hosts Hoke County Monday at 6 p.m., with the winner taking on the winner of the Scotland and Southern Lee contest.

Pinecrest’s boys lost a coin flip and were seeded second behind Richmond. Pinecrest takes on Lee County in the first round at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner gets the winner between Hoke County and Southern Lee Thursday.

Union Pines’ girls were seeded fourth in the conference and open against Lee County Monday at 6 p.m. the winner heads to top seed Richmond, who received a first-round bye.

The Union Pines boys team is the No. 4 seed as well and opens at home against Scotland Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will travel to Richmond Thursday.

Because playoff seeding is based on the regular season, the conference tournament is used to break ties in the conference standings. Pinecrest and Richmond’s boys finished tied for the top 4A seed out of the conference, and the team who advances the furthest, or wins the head-to-head matchup will claim the top seed in the playoffs that starts next week.

North Moore hits the road to open the Mid-Carolina Conference tournament on the road. The girls team travels to Chatham Central Monday at 6 p.m., and the boys will travel to Seaforth Monday at 4:30 p.m.

