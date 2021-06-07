Phil Mickelson’s stunning win at the PGA Championship was truly epic. As the oldest golfer to win a major championship, he should inspire all of us who are over 50 and still believe there is champion within.
“There’s no reason why you can’t be at your best when you are older,” Phil said. “You just have to work a little harder, take better care of yourself, and be more disciplined.”
It’s the doing “a little more” that’s the problem. So many golfers want the competitive edge through tinkering with the latest driver or putter. It’s not tinkering that makes the difference. Where does the reach come from to step up and touch the edge of your potential? It comes from training your inner champion.
“I’ve been taking more time to believe I could win, to focus, and to being present to my shot,” he revealed. Those three words — belief, focus, and presence — are the separators, especially for the senior golfer.
Think about it. What do you lose when you age? Belief in yourself, the ability to focus, and to be present in the moment. While your contemporaries are naturally “getting older,” it is completely possible to swim upstream and train yourself in those three areas to actually perform your best.
Sports psychologist Dr. Michael Lardon states, “Peak athletic performance is more about state — the competitor’s level of consciousness and ability to handle a given situation — than it is about trait, or some innate physical or mental wiring…you can learn to find the zone.”
I think everyone should learn to find the zone before they die. One of the greatest thrills in my life was winning my first senior championship several years ago by 13 shots. I trained myself through a simple practice of getting still to quiet my mind. I became conscious of what “being still” felt like, first off the course, then on. I practiced daily the art of getting still until it became as conscious to me as making a full shoulder turn on my backswing. In fact, I refuse to play any other way.
Anybody at any age can release their inner champion through learning how to focus inwardly and meditate. That brings up yet another consideration: Are you open and willing to learn? Do you believe you can get better as you age?
Dr. Carol Dweck wrote a best-selling book called “Mindset: The New Psychology of Success.” She describes how you can change your mindset to fulfill your potential. Essentially, there are two types of mindsets: the fixed mindset and the growth mindset.
One who has a fixed mindset believes he has been dealt a certain amount of ability and that’s it. It can not be expanded, so he has to prove that he is successful because there is no room for growth. A person with a growth mindset believes she can develop her abilities. She seeks out challenges. In fact, she thrives on them.
Phil epitomizes the growth mindset. Recently on social media, he wrote, “I’ve failed many times in my life and career and, because of this, I have learned a lot. Instead of feeling defeated countless times, I’ve used it as fuel to drive me to work harder. So today, join me in accepting our failures. Let’s use them to motivate us to work even harder.”
What do you say we all get on board with Phil? I am. He so inspired me that I decided to enter qualifying for the Senior Women’s Open at the tender age of sixty-something. While I have learned to play from stillness, I wonder what I can do if I can just fix that one part of my swing? I have to find out.
Join me on the road to championship. Let’s join Phil at the top.
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com