IMG_3545.jpeg

Dave Chirco speaks to student-athletes at Union Pines Thursday on the importance of strength and conditioning in college athletics and other life lessons.

 Courtesy photo

When Jason Trousdale made his introduction to the Union Pines football team last week after being approved as the team’s next head coach, he said that to compete moving forward it will take a dedicated focus in the weight room.

Many times that message can sometimes be drowned being repeated from the same coaching staff. So Trousdale used the help of a former player, who happens to work with some of college football’s top athletes, to help bring emphasis to the goal he wants for his team and many other Union Pines athletes in the school’s auxiliary gym Thursday.

Dave Chirco, an assistant strength and conditioning for the Appalachian State football team, played for Trousdale at Weedsport High School, playing center and defensive end. He told the student-athletes of his career path and the turns it took to get to where he is today.

IMG_3647.jpeg

Union Pines football coach Jason Trousdale, left, welcomed former player and Appalachian State strength and conditioning coach Dave Chirco to speak to Union Pines student-athletes on Thursday.

“He gave me my first shot to play,” Chirco said of Trousdale. “He kind of went out on a limb for me to give me playing time and it turns out everything I have in my life is because of football so I owe him a lot.”

Football has led to Chirco taking strength and conditioning positions at Syracuse, Marshall and Bowling Green before coming to App State. With many players having aspirations of playing sports at the next level, he gave first-hand knowledge on what it takes in the weight room to compete at this level.

“I just think the weight room gives you so much opportunity and gives you so many life lessons outside of just strength and conditioning,” Chirco said. “The weight room is where you become tougher, and where you learn to do things that you never thought was possible.”

Trousdale said he thought the message from his former player was well received by many of his current players.

“Hearing it from somebody that’s at the highest division of football, App State’s a top-25 team, for him to come here and talk to our players and the whole athletic program, it just says a lot about where you need to be to be successful in a program,” Trousdale said.

“We want to go at this full speed, but we want to get off on the right foot. Having him come here today will promote us to show that we are going to do everything in our power to go that right direction.”

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days