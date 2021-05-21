When Jason Trousdale made his introduction to the Union Pines football team last week after being approved as the team’s next head coach, he said that to compete moving forward it will take a dedicated focus in the weight room.
Many times that message can sometimes be drowned being repeated from the same coaching staff. So Trousdale used the help of a former player, who happens to work with some of college football’s top athletes, to help bring emphasis to the goal he wants for his team and many other Union Pines athletes in the school’s auxiliary gym Thursday.
Dave Chirco, an assistant strength and conditioning for the Appalachian State football team, played for Trousdale at Weedsport High School, playing center and defensive end. He told the student-athletes of his career path and the turns it took to get to where he is today.
“He gave me my first shot to play,” Chirco said of Trousdale. “He kind of went out on a limb for me to give me playing time and it turns out everything I have in my life is because of football so I owe him a lot.”
Football has led to Chirco taking strength and conditioning positions at Syracuse, Marshall and Bowling Green before coming to App State. With many players having aspirations of playing sports at the next level, he gave first-hand knowledge on what it takes in the weight room to compete at this level.
“I just think the weight room gives you so much opportunity and gives you so many life lessons outside of just strength and conditioning,” Chirco said. “The weight room is where you become tougher, and where you learn to do things that you never thought was possible.”
Trousdale said he thought the message from his former player was well received by many of his current players.
“Hearing it from somebody that’s at the highest division of football, App State’s a top-25 team, for him to come here and talk to our players and the whole athletic program, it just says a lot about where you need to be to be successful in a program,” Trousdale said.
“We want to go at this full speed, but we want to get off on the right foot. Having him come here today will promote us to show that we are going to do everything in our power to go that right direction.”