Colin Dutton hits a tee shot for the Wingate golf team. Dutton, a 2021 graduate of Pinecrest and a member of the school's state championship team, won his first collegiate tournament two weeks ago in Hickory.
Following his first collegiate win, Wingate sophomore golfer Colin Dutton, a 2021 Pinecrest graduate from Foxfire, was named the South Atlantic Conference men's golfer of the week, the league officials announced Wednesday.
"It's an honor to be chosen as the South Atlantic Conference golfer of the week. It is a tangible symbol of all the hard work my team and I have put in this semester,” Dutton said. “It was great to finally pull out an individual win. We are hoping to find a few team victories in the spring and make a postseason run. Thanks to all my coaches and teammates who played a big part in this."
Dutton earned his inaugural career medalist trophy at the LR Fall Invite/SAC Preview two weeks ago.
Dutton tied a tournament-low round with a 67 in the third and final round at Lake Hickory Country Club in the event played Oct. 24 and 25. Dutton completed 54 holes at 7-under-par 209, three strokes better than freshman teammate Filippo Grossi, who finished second at 212.
"It was an awesome experience the past few days for me…it was somewhat of an out-of-body experience. With this being said, I am beyond glad to pull out my first collegiate win and cap off the fall season on a high note. I am also proud of our very talented freshman Filippo Grossi for playing extremely well this tournament and semester,” Dutton said. “As for the team, we had a wonderful first round and found ourselves at the top of the leader board. We are starting to prove to the rest of the conference and region that we can put ourselves in a position to win. I am very excited and hopeful for the spring season. We will work as hard as ever this off-season to ensure a successful spring season. I see great things to come from this team."
Dutton played the par fours at 3 under, tied for first on the LR Fall Invite individual statistical charts. His 15 birdies were second on the tourney's birdies list. Dutton and his teammates took copious notes, as the Lake Hickory Country Club is the host venue for the 2023 SAC men's golf championships in April.
"The golf pundits always say the first victory is the hardest one. Colin has broken through…and has an individual win under his belt. I think over time we will see him do much more. We have seen flashes of brilliance from him…in the SAC Preview, we saw him put together three awesome rounds,” Wingate coach JD Lamm said. "Colin has made significant changes to his practice regimen…and now he is reaping the benefits. We believe Colin and Filippo Grossi will be a tough duo to beat in the spring."
As a team, the Bulldogs shot a 300 Tuesday to finish fifth at 892. Host Lenoir-Rhyne shot a 280 Tuesday to win the team title with an 866.
Sandhills Community College finished fourth at 891, one stroke ahead of fifth-place Wingate
Wingate opens its spring schedule Feb. 13-14, venturing to Florida for the LMU Spring Kickoff at the St. Johns Golf & Country Club in St. Augustine