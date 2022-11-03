Crop_Dutton.jpeg

Colin Dutton hits a tee shot for the Wingate golf team. Dutton, a 2021 graduate of Pinecrest and a member of the school's state championship team, won his first collegiate tournament two weeks ago in Hickory.

 Photo Courtesy Wingate Athletics

Following his first collegiate win, Wingate sophomore golfer Colin Dutton, a 2021 Pinecrest graduate from Foxfire, was named the South Atlantic Conference men's golfer of the week, the league officials announced Wednesday.

"It's an honor to be chosen as the South Atlantic Conference golfer of the week. It is a tangible symbol of all the hard work my team and I have put in this semester,” Dutton said. “It was great to finally pull out an individual win. We are hoping to find a few team victories in the spring and make a postseason run. Thanks to all my coaches and teammates who played a big part in this."

Dutton.jpeg

Colin Dutton

