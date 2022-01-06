At the high school level, a 6-foot-3 forward playing on the block can sometimes get lost amongst the trees in the post. Players that are undersized have to use their quickness to try and out maneuver their counterparts.
There’s also one attribute they have to have, and luckily for Pinecrest junior Colby Wallace, he has a lot of it.
“He’s hard-nosed,” teammate Thomas Mandell said of Wallace. “He does all the little things and he’s way more skilled than he looks. He can step out and shoot it, but he finds the little areas and finishes with a perfect touch every time.”
Wallace’s 2021 included him shining for the basketball team at the start of the year, then being a dominant force on the pitcher’s mound for the Patriots and now assuming a role as the team’s gritty leader in the paint.
“I like being physical. I like boxing out and hitting people. It doesn’t bother me when I get elbowed,” Wallace said. “I know it will happen. It’s going to happen.”
Wallace said he takes on bigger opponents by using his speed and staying lower on defense to help gain an advantage on the block.
First-year coach Kellen Parrish said that Wallace “is one of the most hard working kids” that he has coached. And with his work ethic, Wallace has a basketball IQ to match it.
“He just puts his head down and goes to work. He’s right there when we need him to be there. Always ready to go,” Parrish said after a game earlier this season.
Parrish is thankful for having Wallace on his side because he knows scouting against him and trying to find a way to slow him down would be a tough task.
“It would be a great battle,” Parrish said. “He’s going to give you a battle each and every day. He brings his lunch pail and hardhat and goes to work.”
Nearing the midway point of the season, Wallace is averaging more than 12 points per game and five rebounds per game, both of which lead the team in those statistical categories.
This output on the hardwood comes after playing his first full season of varsity baseball in the spring where he was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference pitcher of the year. Pitching 34 ⅓ innings this season, Wallace’s first full season with Pinecrest included him carrying a 1.41 ERA with 56 strikeouts.
The two-sport star for the Patriots was also a two-way player on the diamond. At the plate, the ECU commit also did damage to opposing teams with a .408 batting average and a team-best 17 RBIs. Wallace had 13 hits go for extra bases, including five home runs. Two of the homers came in the first-round playoff win over Wake Forest.
Pinecrest baseball coach Jeff Hewitt keeps a close eye on his ace during basketball season, and sees the same attributes translate over to basketball as well.
“Colby Wallace is not going to be a ‘rah rah’ guy. He’s going to lead by example. He’s going to put the sweat equity in and it really shows,” Hewitt said. “I’d be lying that every game I’m not holding my breath. Last year we had a little ankle injury, but he’s a hard-nosed kid and he plays through it.”
In a time where athletes tend to specialize with one sport that they plan to have a future at the next level with, Wallace sees basketball helping him prepare for baseball season.
“I feel like basketball helps keep me in shape,” Wallace said. “We need a break sometimes, even if you do want to go hard at one sport, you need a break sometimes.”
Both sports have shared Wallace’s time growing up ever since a young age.
“Usually when baseball season ended, I went straight to basketball,” Wallace said. “I usually pick one day to hit and the rest would be basketball during the season.”
That early exposure to both sports has led to a competitive edge to match his forceful demeanor that leads the Pinecrest basketball and baseball teams.
“I’ve never wanted to lose. Just playing my hardest to help get my team to win,” Wallace said. “If you work hard, it’s usually a good outcome.”
Counting down the days until February when Wallace can put on his cleats and step onto the field at John William Field for the start of baseball season, Hewitt sees the same fire and will to win in the junior helping lead the Pinecrest basketball team this season.
“It’s nothing different than our Scotland game here last year or our Richmond game that either went into extra inning or was a tight game,” Hewitt said. “He says, ‘I love games like this.’ The bigger the game, the higher he’s going to raise his expectations for himself and his team. Everyone gravitates around him. He’s going to be a hard-nosed player.”
