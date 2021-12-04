The Union Pines girls basketball team secured a win late Friday night in a nonconference matchup with the Montgomery Central Timberwolves. Late turnovers by the Vikings and defensive stops helped the Vikings coach Anissa Little secure her 300th career win in a 42-39 triumph.
“I’m just so proud of the girls, they wanted this for the seniors and wanted this for me,” Little said on her historic win. “This game helps us to be ready for conference play, coming off an easy win and then having to battle, every game has a potential to be like tonight.”
In the fourth quarter the Vikings (3-2) held a 42-39 lead with eight seconds left, the Timberwolves
(2-1) had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer but it was spoiled when senior Gianna Silvestri tipped the inbound pass and forced a turnover to secure the victory.
“I was just happy that I was able to get the steal, a little shocked that I got it but happy to secure the win”. Sivestri said on the key turnover. “I’m 100 percent confident that if we play the way Coach Little has taught us, we have a good shot of winning the conference.”
Silvestri and the rest of the seniors on the girls basketball team were honored pregame.
Aaliyah Balser helped the Vikings in the victory recording a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
“It’s been fun with having the chance to play with new teammates,” Basler said on being a key leader on the team.
Sarah Adams followed Balser finishing with 18 points.
“I love the team and every year since I was a freshman we’ve been a championship team and that’s the mindset heading into conference and into the season,” Adams said on the win.
Taryn Pekala contributed with six points and seven steals.
Viking Boys Post 46 Points After Halftime
The Union Pines boys basketball team remained perfect on the season Friday night with the help of key stops and offensive scoring to pull away after halftime with a 73-31 victory.
The first quarter was a relatively quiet quarter for both the Vikings (5-0) and the Timberwolves (1-2). Vikings led 13-12 after one quarter, and a second quarter 12-5 run by the Vikings helped extend the lead to 27-19 over the Timberwolves. It was all offense in the second half as the Vikings combined for a total of 46 points to run away with the victory.
“I changed our defense and made them force other guys, which led to our guys to execute and play well”. coach Nick Boney said on the surge. “It feels good to be 5-0, I haven’t been 5-0 in my 12 years as head coach so its great for the kids and the school.” He said on the perfect start to the season.
Kelby Wright led the way for the Vikings with 25 points, followed by Stevenson Haskell with 12 points and Tyson Hise with 10 points.
“It feels amazing to be undefeated and I just hope that it continues, and I believe we have the confidence to do heading into conference play”. Wright said on the fast start to the season.
The Vikings travel to Lee County on Tuesday to begin Sandhills Athletic Conference play.