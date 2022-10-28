Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 1.25.44 PM.png

BreakThrough Physical Therapy and Sports Performance is hosting a free, one-day seminar next week to help prevent injuries for runners through biomechanical means.

The event, led by Daniel Zawlocki, who specializes in sports performance, and Steven Blair, a doctor of physical therapy at the clinic, will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the clinic at 275 Pinehurst Ave. in Southern Pines.

