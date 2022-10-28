BreakThrough Physical Therapy and Sports Performance is hosting a free, one-day seminar next week to help prevent injuries for runners through biomechanical means.
The event, led by Daniel Zawlocki, who specializes in sports performance, and Steven Blair, a doctor of physical therapy at the clinic, will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the clinic at 275 Pinehurst Ave. in Southern Pines.
“Our focus is to help runners stay healthy. Over 70 percent of runners get hurt each year, and over 50 percent of those are out of running for an extensive period. Our hope for runners who attend will understand injuries aren’t just part of the sport and how to prevent and combat various injuries,” said Zawlocki, a former collegiate runner. “Even for those who are pain free, we will go over the latest methods to increase human performance. If you are a runner, there will be definitely a piece of knowledge you can take away from this seminar.”
Points of emphasis for the seminar will include: Biomechanics, how human asymmetry affects gait, how to reduce injuries, how to properly increase performance and airway among other aspects.
“We want to help every runner achieve their running goals and reduce their risk of injuries,” Blair said. “We believe in a total body comprehensive approach and know that there are so many factors that can enhance performance.”