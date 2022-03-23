Pinecrest girls soccer senior Keaton Clark has an uncanny ability to be at the right place at the right time. Tuesday night was just one example of her nose, or rather her foot, for the ball, helping the Pinecrest offense to a six-goal first half to finish off a 9-0 win over Southern Lee to remain undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play
If shots on the Southern Lee goal didn’t go in, a swarm of black jerseys converged to find their chance to finish off the close calls on the goal.
“When they shoot it in, we have everyone follow because a lot of times the goalie will just pop it back out or it will hit a post,” Clark said. “If you are right there, it’s easy to hit it in.”
To prepare for that awareness, the same approach on offense is what Clark carries in offensive drills.
“When we play smallside in practice, she scores a million goals,” Pinecrest coach Corey Rice said. She’s just very dynamic and scores a lot of goals.
“She’s very good in front of the goal.”
Pinecrest (3-3-2, 2-0 Sandhills) had several close calls at the goal late in the first half, with a pair of shots bounce off the crossbar. The second shot was secured by Clark and she put a shot past the Southern Lee keeper, making it a 4-0 lead with 3:35 left in the half to secure her hat trick.
Clark scored four goals in the first half, continuing her mark as a leader of a younger offensive attack for the Patriots this season.
After growing her game as an underclassman the previous three seasons, Clark has taken over as the veteran for a team that has just as many freshmen on the roster as seniors.
“I really think we have the drive because we have all of these younger girls that are pushing the older girls,” Clark said. “And the older girls are trying to be role models for them. Everybody is pushing each other and I think that will help us take it to the end.”
Among the young talent for the Pinecrest attack is freshman Grace Queen, who scored three goals in the win, and sophomore Kamden Lewis, who assisted Clark's first goal. In what has become a tradition for the Pinecrest program with freshman coming in and making an impact, Clark has seen her younger teammates meld with the returners from last year’s 4A East regional title team.
“I think it’s really cool that we have all these younger girls and older girls,” Clark said. “We’ve never really played together, but as soon as we step on the field together we have chemistry and we really just flow to do what we do best.”
The bonding off the field has helped the process of the team coming together, despite many being new to some of their teammates entering the year.
Rice sees the Pinecrest season as one of three phases, and conference play being the middle portion of the schedule. Tough non-conference matches to start the year — providing a tough challenge early for the team — and also several matches to close out the season.
“It’s an interesting season for us because we have the conference games bulked together kind of in the middle and we start with some of the best teams in the state and we end with the best teams in the state,” he said. “We’re going through a period now where we are working on some formations and specific things with the team to build some chemistry to get us to where we need to be to close out the season.”
A pair of Abby Pittman goals midway through the second half led to the 9-0 spread on the scoreboard to close out the match with less than 14 minutes left.
Pinecrest hosts Lee County Friday.
