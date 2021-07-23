After beating two players considered as title contenders Thursday, Luke Clanton made quick work in the quarterfinals of the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur to continue his run at the Country Club of North Carolina.
Clanton’s win yesterday over Jackson Van Paris paired him with Gordon Sargent, Van Paris’ future teammate at Vanderbilt, Friday morning. Winning four straight holes from 8 to 11, Clanton opened up a 6 up win through 11 holes before closing out a 6 and 5 win.
Clanton is the only golfer left in the championship that is not in the field for the U.S. Amateur, which the winner of the U.S. Junior Amateur will claim a spot in.
Luke Potter claimed a win in 19 holes over Carson Brewer. Potter takes on Nicholas Dunlap in the semifinals on Friday afternoon after his 1 up win over Robbie Higgins. That group tees off at 1:27 p.m.
Clanton takes on Cohen Trolio in the 1:15 p.m. tee time after Trolio won 2 up over Jonathan Griz.
This is the second semifinal appearance at a USGA championship in the Sandhills for Trolio, who made the semifinals at the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst.