GOLF 2021 - 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur quarterfinal round

Nicholas Dunlap, of Huntsville, Alabama, plays his shot from the third tee during the Quarterfinal at the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur, July 23, 2021, at The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C. this year’s tournament saw the largest field ever with 264 players beginning stroke play on July 19. 

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After beating two players considered as title contenders Thursday, Luke Clanton made quick work in the quarterfinals of the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur to continue his run at the Country Club of North Carolina.

Clanton’s win yesterday over Jackson Van Paris paired him with Gordon Sargent, Van Paris’ future teammate at Vanderbilt, Friday morning. Winning four straight holes from 8 to 11, Clanton opened up a 6 up win through 11 holes before closing out a 6 and 5 win.

Clanton is the only golfer left in the championship that is not in the field for the U.S. Amateur, which the winner of the U.S. Junior Amateur will claim a spot in.

Luke Potter claimed a win in 19 holes over Carson Brewer. Potter takes on Nicholas Dunlap in the semifinals on Friday afternoon after his 1 up win over Robbie Higgins. That group tees off at 1:27 p.m.

Clanton takes on Cohen Trolio in the 1:15 p.m. tee time after Trolio won 2 up over Jonathan Griz.

This is the second semifinal appearance at a USGA championship in the Sandhills for Trolio, who made the semifinals at the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days